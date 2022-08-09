ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea preparing record transfer fee for Wesley Fofana… but still £10m short of Leicester’s valuation for defender

By Anthony Chapman
 3 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly preparing to pay a world record transfer fee for Wesley Fofana.

But they currently remain £10million short of Leicester’s asking price.

Chelsea are ready to make Wesley Fofana the most expensive defender in history Credit: Getty

Fofana, 21, is at the top of Thomas Tuchel’s shopping list to bolster Chelsea’s backline.

And new owner Todd Boehly is ready to fund a mega move after missing out on several stars including Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde.

Harry Maguire is currently the most expensive defender in world football, costing £80million when he left Leicester for Manchester United in 2019.

However, Football London claims Chelsea are prepared to go even higher in their pursuit of Fofana.

The Blues are said to be drawing up plans for an eye-watering £85m offer, which will be enough to get Leicester talking.

And the deal would make Fofana the most expensive defender in history.

Yet Chelsea are currently some way off Leicester’s staggering price-tag.

The Independent adds Chelsea’s latest offer fell £10m short.

But such is Tuchel’s desire to land Fofana, a new bid is set to be made shorty.

The France U21 star joined Leicester from St Etienne in 2020 for £36.5m.

He made an immediate impact with 38 appearances in his first season.

But Fofana suffered a devastating long-term injury last term, and was only able to play 12 times.

He started in Leicester’s opening day draw against Brentford.

And Fofana is understood to be pressing Brendan Rodgers into allowing him a Chelsea transfer this month.

