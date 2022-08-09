Should we allow big box tourism to undercut our lodging industry? What is fair about a foreign flagged hotel planting itself in the beautiful, pristine view, and passengers thronging ashore, by the thousands, to all the most popular grounds, and get away without paying the lodging tax that the land-based tourists pay? The Anthem of the Seas, with just over 4,000 passengers, should be paying the state $67,000 for every night they do business in Maine.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO