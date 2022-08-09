Read full article on original website
Major gift boosts ambulance service fundraising
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Tremont Ambulance Service has received $50,000 from a donor who hopes his contribution will inspire other community members to donate as well. The service is purchasing a new ambulance this year at a cost of roughly $250,000 to replace the older of their...
Viewpoint: What has changed on Mount Desert Island?
Sunday, July 31, was a sad day for our community. A 21-year-old Bar Harbor resident was arrested while exercising his First Amendment rights near the Northeast Harbor house of Leonard Leo. Mr. Leo is best known for his outsized role in shaping the lopsided U.S. Supreme Court that recently overturned Roe v. Wade. Protesters have gathered sporadically on the street in front of the conservative activist’s house since the Roe decision, though their complaints about his work go far beyond Roe.
Chamber music festival closes with award-winning quartet
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music’s final concert of its 59th season will feature the Daedalus Quartet, an ensemble founded in 2000 that captured the Grand Prize at the 2001 Banff International String Quartet Competition. The program for the closing concert, which takes...
Viewpoint: Two visions of Bar Harbor
Within a larger and ongoing process of self-reflection, Bar Harbor is currently faced with and must decide between two competing visions of what it wants to be as a town and how it wants to govern itself. The following is a status report from one side in this debate. First,...
Library, IRW host children book author, illustrator
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The theme of this year’s Maine Libraries and Gulf of Maine Research Institute partnership is “Oceans of Possibilities.” In that spirit, the Southwest Harbor Library has invited beloved Maine author and illustrator Chris Van Dusen to read and discuss three of his ocean-centric books at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Arts Glances: Open studio, book sale, ranger talk
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Somesville Library Association will hold its annual Books and Blueberries sale on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library front lawn at 1116 Main St. in Mount Desert. Enjoy live music and BBQ while browsing thousands of used books across...
MRC finds partner for reopening of Hampden trash facility
BAR HARBOR — The shuttered waste-to-energy facility in Hampden formerly owned by Coastal Resources of Maine is now in the hands of the Municipal Review Committee after a judge approved the sale on Monday. A plan to get the plant back up and running could be solidified by the end of the year.
Southwest Harbor struggles while waiting for harbormaster
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — With the resignation of former harbormaster Oliver Curry, the third to resign from the position in less than two years, it has been said that chaos has arisen this summer in the state’s seventh top grossing port of Southwest Harbor. Lack of municipal staffing, including...
Accessible carriage available for ANP tours
BAR HARBOR — A wheelchair accessible carriage for tours on Acadia National Park’s historic carriage roads is now available by reservation. The carriage was purchased through Friends of Acadia with support from an endowment established by the Shelby Cullom Davis Foundation, the predecessor of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. The carriage has a ramp on the back that should be accessible to most types of wheelchairs. Several additional passengers may join on the carriage’s bench seats.
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
To the Editor: Big box tourism
Should we allow big box tourism to undercut our lodging industry? What is fair about a foreign flagged hotel planting itself in the beautiful, pristine view, and passengers thronging ashore, by the thousands, to all the most popular grounds, and get away without paying the lodging tax that the land-based tourists pay? The Anthem of the Seas, with just over 4,000 passengers, should be paying the state $67,000 for every night they do business in Maine.
To the Editor: Getting the blow off
Back on Oct. 7, 2021, I submitted a petition signed by 20 landowners in the neighborhood that includes Highbrook, Bloomfield, Cleftstone and Champlain roads, to lower the speed limit to 20 mph, which we feel is a prudent speed for these roads. The town only requires four signatures for a petition. But, as of yet, it has not been heard by the Town Council.
Additional charges filed in Southwest Harbor drug case
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Additional charges have been levied against a local man who was arrested after police officers allegedly found him with an estimated $12,000 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin and over $2,000 in cash on July 27, according to Police Chief John Hall. Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34,...
Wooden boats make their marks in Eggemoggin Reach Regatta
BROOKLIN — Wooden boats sailed through the Eggemoggin Reach on Saturday in a three-day-long regatta that harnesses competition and fun in an environment steeped in natural beauty. The wooden boats were brought to the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta through the feeder races, the Castine Classic Yacht Regatta on Aug. 4 and the Camden Classic on Aug. 5.
