Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dutch Bros is willing to sacrifice same-store sales for better operations. Here's why
Dutch Bros on Wednesday said that its same-store sales in the second quarter declined 3.3%, though they improved in June and even further in July. That performance was worsened in part because the company has been aggressively building new locations. The company said that there was a 1.4% impact from “sales transfer,” or the loss of sales from older restaurants to newer locations built in the same market.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
First Watch bucks summer slowdown with 8% traffic growth
If you’re wondering whether the U.S. is headed for a recession—or even already in one—you won’t get much help from First Watch. The 449-unit breakfast-and-lunch chain continued to see strong consumer demand in its most recent quarter, driving same-store sales up 13.4% year over year on an 8.1% traffic increase.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
As conditions stabilize, Jack in the Box sees sales improve
For Jack in the Box, last quarter demonstrated how the company can perform when conditions stabilize. While hardly perfect, the owner of the Jack in the Box and Del Taco brands reported that more of its dining rooms were open, late-night hours returned, and product shortages were nonexistent. “For the first time in several quarters,” CFO Tim Mullany told investors on Wednesday, “we were pleased to not experience any meaningful product supply disruptions or shortages during Q3.”
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Wendy’s pares back its giant ghost kitchen deal
Wendy’s is dramatically paring back on the expansive deal it announced last year with ghost kitchen company Reef Kitchens, the burger chain said on Wednesday, after U.S. units underperformed sales expectations. The Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s now plans to open 100 to 150 locations globally, most of them outside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Exploring the chicken segment investment
As trends come and go, there is one segment that seems to always withstand the test of time and make its way to the top—chicken. Operators across the world are flocking to invest within the chicken space. Its impressive track record against other restaurant segments makes chicken an attractive space to capitalize on.
Analysis: How Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee's turnaround of the private equity firm was cut short
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kewsong Lee bolstered Carlyle Group Inc's growth after he took over the reins in 2018, yet the private equity firm continued to play catchup with its larger and more diversified publicly listed rivals, according to people close to the situation, analysts and investors.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Menu price inflation remained elevated in July
The dramatic runup in restaurant menu prices continued in July, though there are signs that inflation may have peaked. Food away from home prices rose 0.7% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. That is a slowdown from the 0.9% inflation reported in June, though it remains at the higher-than-average pace the industry has set for much of this year.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Pizza Hut and Dairy Farmers of America to launch sustainability project
Pizza Hut and its parent company Yum Brands are partnering with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) to launch a sustainability initiative aimed to help participating farmers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative will allow the DFA and dairy suppliers to engage in annual farm-level greenhouse gas and energy footprinting....
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Fat Brands will pay $2.5M to settle shareholder lawsuit
Fat Brands, the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain owner, on Wednesday said that it has agreed to pay $2.5 million, along with $500,000 in company stock, to settle a shareholder lawsuit over issues related to its February disclosure of an investigation into its CEO, Andy Wiederhorn. The lawsuit was filed on...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Popeyes sets its sights on China
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is making a move on KFC’s turf. The Miami-based chicken chain on Wednesday announced an agreement with Cartesian Capital Group to develop restaurants in China in the coming years. In the process, it will take Popeyes into a country dominated by its longtime rival, KFC. Popeyes...
Comments / 0