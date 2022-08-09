ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Jenkins
1d ago

No airline has handicap seating…it’s awful…my husband does not walk without a walker of wheelchair…..flying is a complete nightmare. You would think in this day and time, they’d get it together..🙀

B.A.T Bitches Against Trump
2d ago

The Americans with disability act is federally protected. I would have my attorney send them a letter.

Richard PanKanin
1d ago

airlines, all of them, have stand by wheel chairs to help passengers on and off the plane. in the majority of cases the passengers chair is below the seating compartment with the luggage. this is why they have spare chairs. the wheel chair user needs to wait until the wheel chair and luggage are taken off the plane. they don't get it out once they land and dock

TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
