Jackson Jenkins
1d ago
No airline has handicap seating…it’s awful…my husband does not walk without a walker of wheelchair…..flying is a complete nightmare. You would think in this day and time, they’d get it together..🙀
B.A.T Bitches Against Trump
2d ago
The Americans with disability act is federally protected. I would have my attorney send them a letter.
Richard PanKanin
1d ago
airlines, all of them, have stand by wheel chairs to help passengers on and off the plane. in the majority of cases the passengers chair is below the seating compartment with the luggage. this is why they have spare chairs. the wheel chair user needs to wait until the wheel chair and luggage are taken off the plane. they don't get it out once they land and dock
