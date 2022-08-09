ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Corydon Times-Republican

Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Iowa

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Corydon Times-Republican

Political Soapbox: Who's speaking at the Iowa State Fair

Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin

Iowa is applying for federal summer food benefits, just weeks before the end of summer. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) The state of Iowa is in the process of applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food benefits program to supply aid for children experiencing hunger during the summer months.
Indiana State
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Corydon Times-Republican

State attorneys general talk future tech cases in national conference

Dr. Natalie Denburg, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa, gave a presentation on scam vulnerability Aug. 10 at the National Association of Attorneys General presidential summit in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State attorneys general may soon play a larger role in the...
Corydon Times-Republican

Photos: 2022 UNI Football Media Day

DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy – often before the woman knows she is pregnant – if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted.
Corydon Times-Republican

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to this Sioux City grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an exterminator, remove all of the food and clean the building. (Photo via Google Earth) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores...
SIOUX CITY, IA
