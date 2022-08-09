Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
UPDATE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks courts to allow ban on abortions at 6 weeks to go into effect
DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy – often before the woman knows she is pregnant – if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted. Reynolds filed a motion Thursday asking a state court to lift...
Corydon Times-Republican
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Iowa
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Corydon Times-Republican
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair
Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin
Iowa is applying for federal summer food benefits, just weeks before the end of summer. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) The state of Iowa is in the process of applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food benefits program to supply aid for children experiencing hunger during the summer months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Corydon Times-Republican
State attorneys general talk future tech cases in national conference
Dr. Natalie Denburg, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa, gave a presentation on scam vulnerability Aug. 10 at the National Association of Attorneys General presidential summit in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State attorneys general may soon play a larger role in the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Photos: 2022 UNI Football Media Day
DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy – often before the woman knows she is pregnant – if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted.
Corydon Times-Republican
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to this Sioux City grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an exterminator, remove all of the food and clean the building. (Photo via Google Earth) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corydon Times-Republican
299121182_395784229333967_907100155380793589_n.jpg
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday.
Comments / 0