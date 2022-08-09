ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin

Iowa is applying for federal summer food benefits, just weeks before the end of summer. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) The state of Iowa is in the process of applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food benefits program to supply aid for children experiencing hunger during the summer months.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Iowa Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
Political Soapbox: Who’s speaking at the Iowa State Fair

Political candidates are scheduled to visit the Iowa State Fair. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Candidates running in this year’s midterm elections will have the chance to speak directly with Iowans at the Iowa State Fair over the next 11 days. The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox is...
Photos: 2022 UNI Football Media Day

DES MOINES — Abortion would be illegal in Iowa after six weeks of pregnancy – often before the woman knows she is pregnant – if Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to the Iowa courts is granted.
