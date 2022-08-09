ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
How to watch the Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the newly named Paycor Stadium. We won’t see much or any of the starters this week, but it is a great chance to see the players fighting to climb the depth chart or take a roster spot.
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights. Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies. Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal...
Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) "ready to go" following offseason surgery

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is "ready to go" according to Zac Taylor. Higgins is ramping up his practice participation following offseason shoulder surgery. Asked about Higgins, Taylor said "On the physical part of things, he’s ready. I know he feels great. I know he’s ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day. But it’s good to slowly integrate him in there, so he’s been doing the one-on-ones. He’ll do seven-on-sevens going forward. I think that he feels really good, and man, he’s really attacked that rehab the right way and looks really good.” Barring a setback, Higgins appears to be on track to open the season without limitations for the Bengals Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
Bengals, Paycor reach deal to rename home venue to Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium is the new home of the Cincinnati Bengals, the team revealed on Tuesday morning. The partnership between the two powerhouses marks the first name change in the stadium's history in hopes of “further strengthening their shared vision and commitment to the Cincinnati community.”. The defending AFC champions...
