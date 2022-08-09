ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 50 new COVID cases

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that 56 new coronavirus cases were added to the information hub on Tuesday. The county reported 23 cases on Sunday and the rest of the cases were reported in the month of July and August.

The county delays reporting cases by two days.

The dashboard is showing 45 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals. There are eight patients in the ICU and no patients are on a ventilator.

The health care system capacity has moved to yellow. Yellow status means:

  • Operating within standard capacity and meeting any of the following criteria:
    • Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to capacity for greater than two (2) days, or
    • Delaying non-emergency patient transfers from referring hospitals due to staffing for greater than two (2) consecutive days, or
    • Delaying non-urgent procedures and operations to provide additional inpatient capacity

Additionally, 49,716 COVID-19 cases were recorded previously.

Here are the CDC's risk mitigation recommendations for the red (high) level:

Cole County reports four new COVID cases

The Cole County Health Department reported four new coronavirus cases from Monday on Tuesday.

Cole County Health Department cases by day in August

The weekly Missouri COVID update shows that Cole County has a low COVID community level.

In the week prior to August 5, there were 72 COVID positive cases, 41 breakthrough cases and zero COVID deaths.

Over 61% or 46,954 of Cole County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID Vaccine.

State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases

The latest State Profile Report shows over half of Missouri remains at a medium or low community level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are up 1% compared to last week with 233 cases per 100,000 people.

Missouri_State_Profile_Report_20220804_Public Download

The report shows Missouri had 14,286 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of August 4.

The report also indicates that 54 residents died from the coronavirus, a 13% decrease from the previous week.

Most of Missouri’s counties (52), including Audrain, Callaway, Chariton, Montgomery, Pettis, Randolph and Saline County, are considered medium community level. In Mid-Missouri, Camden, Cole, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan and Osage County are the only county in Mid-Missouri considered to have a low community level. There are 22 counties across the state considered to have a low community COVID level.

Another 41 counties in Missouri are considered to have a high community level. That includes Boone, Cooper and Howard County.

Over 78.2% of Missouri residents 18 years and old have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 66.6% are considered fully vaccinated.

According to the report, all coronavirus cases were identified as the omicron variant or subvariant.

According to the report, seven hospitals are dealing with supply shortages or six percent of all hospitals.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Boone County reports over 50 new COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

