Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
nrinow.news
North Smithfield football team gets green light to resume practice Monday, with ‘enhanced monitoring’
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean gave the North Smithfield High School football program permission to resume practice in a letter to parents dated Friday, August 12. The team has been on suspension since mid-June, when St. Jean halted all all practices, workouts and games citing an allegation...
mybackyardnews.com
RIMA ANNUAL OUTING AT KIRKBRAE
– The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association (RIMA) is hosting its annual Golf Outing on September 12th, 2022. This event will be held at Kirkbrae Country Club from 11:00AM to 8:00 PM. This event allows for a relaxed networking atmosphere to connect with manufacturers, decision makers, and business professionals. The event...
johnstonsunrise.net
Local hoops coaches leaving big shoes to fill
A pair of local basketball coaches announced that they would be leaving their respective posts, as CCRI men’s coach Rick Harris and Cranston East girls coach Jhamal Diggs resigned recently. Harris will be stepping away and his role will be filled on an interim basis, while Diggs was hired...
nrinow.news
Burrillville’s Trimble recognized as RI Girls Hockey Player of the Year
BURRILLVILLE – She helped to lead her program to its first state title last year, and was always there to step up when the team needed her most, according to head coach Cortney Lacey. Alli Trimble received the Rhode Island High School Sports 2022 Girls Hockey Player of the...
independentri.com
Washington County Fair returns to Southern RI next week
Since 1967, the Washington County Fair has been the ideal family-friendly event to have fun at while basking in the summer sun. Numerous rides, exhibitors, games and contests are available to check out and partake in along with a variety of food and concessions made available for purchase. Each day also has premier country music artists performing live on stage doing both renditions of popular songs and pleasingly original material. It’s a fun time with a lot going on and attending the fair is a memorable experience that gets the local community involved. This year’s edition will take place from August 17 - 21 at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
wabi.tv
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
eastgreenwichnews.com
410-Unit Division Rd. Meeting Postponed to Sept.
Above: A drawing of the proposed Division Road development submitted at the June Planning Board meeting. The residential development would be the largest ever seen in East Greenwich. The developer looking to build 410 housing units on Division Road has asked for the Planning Board to consider his “master plan”...
rimonthly.com
2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks
By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
independentri.com
Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Breeze, up and coming budget airline, chooses Providence
(The Center Square) – T.F. Green International Airport was announced today as a base of operations for Breeze Airways, the young budget airline announced in multiple places. The Providence airport will become the home of 20 routes, with an estimated 20 departures weekly 16 months from now. That number goes to 44 by 2027, multiple outlets said.
Valley Breeze
Good feelings at Boba on Railroad Street
WOONSOCKET – In Japanese, Kimochi also means “good-feeling.” That is why owners of Kimochi Boba Café, Dan Ayotte and Damaso Hernandez, decided on the name for their bubble tea shop located on Railroad Street in Woonsocket. Their original shop was in Attleboro, Mass. “He put everything...
