Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom Handy
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh Jurberg
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery Mac
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen Walters
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Hunter Biden Frustrates Neighbors With Malibu Move Leaving Former Digs A 'Tent City'
Last year, Hunter Biden packed his bags and made the move from the trendy, beachfront neighborhood of Venice in Los Angeles to the sunny streets of Malibu. His former neighbors were left furious when their upscale district was suddenly teeming with tents as California's homelessness problems continue to escalate. Article...
Border Patrol in Yuma nab over 100 convicted felons, migrants from 46 countries in a week
Border Patrol agents in a single border sector apprehended more than 100 illegal immigrants who are also convicted felons in a single week, as well as migrants from more than 40 different countries — a snapshot of a raging and dangerous crisis at the southern border. Border Patrol in...
Texas buses taking migrants to NYC sets off firestorm from Dems, Abbott tells them to take it up with Biden
Buses carrying migrants from Texas to New York at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set off a firestorm of condemnation from Democratic leaders. To the Republican governor of the Lone Star state, the Northeast Democrats should call on President Biden to secure the border and remedy the immigration crisis.
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City
NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
With ‘Remain in Mexico’ over, asylum-seekers can stay in U.S. as their cases play out in court
The Biden administration's decision to end the remain in Mexico program has stoked strong reactions from those who want migrants to be able to claim asylum in the United States, and those who believe they should remain south of the border during their immigration proceedings.
Washington Examiner
Illegal immigrants detained at border under Biden 10 times longer than permitted
The Border Patrol’s largest detention facility in El Paso, Texas, detained hundreds of illegal immigrants beyond the three-day limit, keeping people in confined spaces for more than one month in some cases, according to a new government report. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report released...
No compromise: Border Patrol insists on new border walls at Friendship Park
"It could be the end of decades of a unique area where thousands of families come to see their loved ones, many are immigrants, many are not, it's a special place that is unique in that way."
US News and World Report
White House Frustrated as Washington Mayor Seeks Troops to Help Handle Migrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on...
Border wall funds diverted from Laredo; RGV and Southern California still getting new barriers
Border wall opponents are celebrating the cancellation of contracts in Laredo, Texas, but worry about border barrier construction still slated for South Texas' Rio Grande Valley and southern California.
ACLU calls on feds to investigate Abbott’s policy transporting migrants back to border
The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the federal government to stop cooperating with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order authorizing state troopers to transport migrants back to the border ports of entry – escalating a debate over the state’s authority to enforce immigration laws.
US lifts policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday night it will end a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications play out in court. Under the policy, instituted in 2019 under former president Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers were sent across the border until required to appear in the United States for their immigration hearings.
Team Brownsville volunteers adapt as border policies, migrant demographics evolve
Volunteers with Team Brownsville, a nonprofit organization in Brownsville, Texas, are helping hundreds of Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguan asylum seekers who are legally released by federal officials daily, volunteers tell Border Report.
