NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
CBS New York

Adams furious after Texas governor bused dozens of migrants to New York City

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off...
Washington Examiner

Illegal immigrants detained at border under Biden 10 times longer than permitted

The Border Patrol’s largest detention facility in El Paso, Texas, detained hundreds of illegal immigrants beyond the three-day limit, keeping people in confined spaces for more than one month in some cases, according to a new government report. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General report released...
EL PASO, TX
US News and World Report

White House Frustrated as Washington Mayor Seeks Troops to Help Handle Migrants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on...
AFP

US lifts policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday night it will end a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications play out in court. Under the policy, instituted in 2019 under former president Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers were sent across the border until required to appear in the United States for their immigration hearings. 

