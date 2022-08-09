ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Oklahoma Sooners#Espn#College Football#Usc Trojans#American Football#College Sports#Florida State#Lsu#Clemson#Nfl#Tigers#Louisville Cardinals
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule

Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

'Summitt Legacy' jerseys to debut for Lady Vols

When you have your own Pantone color, it’s a big deal. And Tennessee’s announcement Thursday that four Lady Vols sports would don “Summitt Legacy” blue uniforms this season set off a frenzy of excitement on social media. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

2024 four-star ATH Bryan Jackson has Pokes in top 10

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after athletes in the 2024 class. McKinney (Tex.) standout Bryan Jackson is making an early move in his recruiting process, narrowing his list of almost 30 offers down to a top 10. Jackson released...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 480 | 2022 Position Preview: Illini defensive backs

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner preview the Illinois football defensive backs for the 2022 season. The guys discuss whether this is the best position on defense due to the returns of high-impact starters Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. Then the guys discuss who will fill the holes left by the departures of Kerby Joseph and Tony Adams and the excitement about this freshmen class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy