Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
USC Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Trojans' Schedule
Once every three years, we like to take a look at the toughest games on the schedule for various teams across the college football landscape. I did this with USC first in 2016 and again in 2019. Three years have passed and in 2022, the wise sages at Athlon have come calling again, only this time there is hope, my friends. The last couple of times we were here, hope was not on offer. Today, hope is being given out in bulk. So, settle in and let’s take a brief look at why there’s hope and then get to the rankings.
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
WSU's Lincoln Victor dishes up the top play of fall camp on Day 8
Lincoln Victor, Cameron Ward, Donovan Ollie all had banner days on Day 8, and with the return of full pads so did the offensive line.
Lockyln pushing his RB unit to be physical and tough in 2022
When Carlos Locklyn was hired as Oregon's new running back coach, he was tasked with rebuilding a running back room that had just two scholarship players on its roster, while saying goodbye to last year's top rusher Travis Dye to the USC Trojans. Eight months later as the Ducks hit...
'Summitt Legacy' jerseys to debut for Lady Vols
When you have your own Pantone color, it’s a big deal. And Tennessee’s announcement Thursday that four Lady Vols sports would don “Summitt Legacy” blue uniforms this season set off a frenzy of excitement on social media. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics,...
Las Vegas releases updated College Football Playoff national championship odds
There will be college football games this month and Las Vegas oddsmakers are hard at work updating the odds for the top contenders to win the College Football Playoff national title in 2023. While Alabama remains at the top of the list, over the last month, Ohio State has gained...
Tom’s Take: Thoughts on the Recruitment of Jeremiyah Love
St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star running back / receiver Jeremiyah Love is one of the top athletes in the class of 2023. He’s coveted by a ton of schools across the country including Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon to name a few.
2024 four-star ATH Bryan Jackson has Pokes in top 10
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after athletes in the 2024 class. McKinney (Tex.) standout Bryan Jackson is making an early move in his recruiting process, narrowing his list of almost 30 offers down to a top 10. Jackson released...
ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated
Watching a team go undefeated in college football is something we've seen with some regularity over the course of the 21st century. So far, 19 teams have run the table since 2000, with Alabama being the most recent, going 13-0 in 2020 en route to a College Football Playoff national title. But ...
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
Video: SJSU Head Coach Brent Brennan updates fall camp after first week
San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan discusses Thursday's practice and the Spartans' fall camp to this point. Brennan also reacts to the construction on the Spartan Athletics Complex and covers a list of topics regarding the Spartans' offense.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 480 | 2022 Position Preview: Illini defensive backs
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner preview the Illinois football defensive backs for the 2022 season. The guys discuss whether this is the best position on defense due to the returns of high-impact starters Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. Then the guys discuss who will fill the holes left by the departures of Kerby Joseph and Tony Adams and the excitement about this freshmen class.
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
