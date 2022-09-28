The Goldbergs season 10: next episode and everything we know about the family-centric sitcom

When The Goldbergs season 9 wrapped, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and her kids were all preparing to embark on new adventures.

Erica (Hayley Orrantia) found out she was pregnant, Barry (Troy Gentile) was making it further along in his quest to become a doctor, Adam (Sean Giambrone) finally graduated high school and with that, the matriarch herself was left facing the fact her three babies were all growing up.

With all that said, here’s everything we know about The Goldbergs season 10.

The Goldbergs season 10 is in full swing and the Goldbergs are doing what they do best as a family, even in Murray's absence.

The new episode titled "That's a Schwartz Man" airs on September 28, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC. Here's the synopsis:

"With both sides of the family eager for answers on Geoff and Erica's pregnancy, they decide to keep their baby's sex a surprise. Adam recruits Glascott to help his mother cope with his departure for NYU."

Take a look at the preview clip for the new episode.

The Goldbergs season 10 cast

The most notable casting news going into season 10 is Jeff Garlin, aka Murray Goldberg. Garlin is exiting his role due to an alleged HR investigation according to Newsweek .

Now the actors set to reprise their roles as series regulars are Wendi McLendon-Covey ( Bridemaids , Reno 911! ), Sean Giambrone (Russell Maniac , Big Hero 6: The Series ), Troy Gentile ( Nacho Libre , Schooled ), Hayley Orrantia ( Roommates , Schooled ) and Sam Lerner ( Ballers , Schooled ).

The Goldbergs season 10 plot

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner in The Goldbergs (Image credit: ABC/Scott Everett White)

Given the way the season 9 finale ended, season 10 has quite a few storylines to explore.

For example, Erica’s pregnancy will be an integral part of the series going forward. As much as Beverly loves being a mother, we can only imagine how she'll act as a grandmother. She has a track record of being a tad controlling and Erica often rebuffs her controlling ways, so it stands to reason there is some comedic friction between mother and daughter coming.

Then there’s Adam. He is now entering the wonderful world of adulting having graduated high school. He foreseeably is going to go through a bit of an adjustment period as he realizes being a grownup is harder than many 18-year-olds think.

Also, Barry’s quest to become a phenomenal doctor should continue to be a good story arc this season. Over the years, Barry has proven he’s not always the best at handling stress as it tends to make him act a bit erratic, and an erratic Barry is a funny Barry. Since becoming a physician isn’t exactly a walk in the park, fans should brace themselves for the laughs.

With all of that said, we now know how producers will address Jeff Garlin's exit from the series. According to Entertainment Weekly , his character Murray Goldberg is to be killed off the series, although his actual death won't be shown as season 10 picks up months following his death. Co-showrunner had this to say:



"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that. So we're starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."

The Goldbergs season 10 trailer

Check out the trailer for the season 10 premiere.

How to watch The Goldbergs season 10

The Goldbergs season 10 airs live in the US on ABC. Those without traditional cable/satellite television can still catch the episodes live on ABC utilizing Live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

If you’re someone that prefers to watch television at your leisure on demand, you can stream new episodes the day after they air on Hulu.

UK fans will likely have to wait until season 10 starts to wrap in the US before the new episodes become available. However, we’ll keep you posted about when and where you can expect season 10 episodes in the UK.