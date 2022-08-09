Read full article on original website
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson honored for 50 years of service
Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson was recognized on Thursday by dozens of her professional peers, community members, family members and former students for her 50 years of service to Williamson County Schools. Dickerson currently serves as WCS' Executive Director of Secondary Schools, having most previously served as Franklin High School's...
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
Nashville private school says anyone who identifies as female can apply
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school sent out a statement this week saying anyone who identifies as female can apply. Harpeth Hall says they have always allowed any female students to fill out an application. Courtney Vick is a proud 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall — a...
Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week
You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
Women in Business 2022: Karen Johnson
Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I oversee the recording of all...
Nashville General Hospital receives surprise flower delivery of 100+ bouquets
After years of restricted flower deliveries during the pandemic, Nashville General Hospital received more than 100 bouquets in a surprise delivery for patients and nurses.
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Franklin Parks office adds new realtor
Parks Realty has added Nuala O'Leary to its Franklin office. O'Leary earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from New York University in social work. Prior to a career in real estate, she worked as an Oncology Social Worker at Johns Hopkins...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
Nashville's Most Indulgent Bites
Caviar is practically the universal synonym for indulgent. Want to make something fancy? Add a dollop of salt-cured roe. Such is the singular appetizer of mozzarella sticks and caviar on the menu at Andrew Carmellini’s Carne Mare (on the lower level of the W Hotel in the Gulch). The basic mozzarella sticks (yes, they look like the ones that come out of the freezer case) offer the same soft accompaniment as crème fraîche usually does, allowing the brininess of the caviar to come through. The combo feels a little bit absurd, but extravagances often do. MARGARET LITTMAN.
Nashville Black Market celebrates Black Business Month
Co-founded in 2018 by Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee, the Nashville Black Market seeks to provide resources and connections for Black- and minority-owned businesses in the Nashville area.
Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
Party on Broadway extends to overnight hours
"Awesome" and "crazy" are two words visitors and residents use to describe Lower Broadway.
