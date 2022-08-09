ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson honored for 50 years of service

Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson was recognized on Thursday by dozens of her professional peers, community members, family members and former students for her 50 years of service to Williamson County Schools. Dickerson currently serves as WCS' Executive Director of Secondary Schools, having most previously served as Franklin High School's...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Eagleville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week

You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vine#Patterson Park#Linebaugh Public Library#Smyrna Public Library
nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Karen Johnson

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I oversee the recording of all...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Parks office adds new realtor

Parks Realty has added Nuala O'Leary to its Franklin office. O'Leary earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from New York University in social work. Prior to a career in real estate, she worked as an Oncology Social Worker at Johns Hopkins...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Nashville's Most Indulgent Bites

Caviar is practically the universal synonym for indulgent. Want to make something fancy? Add a dollop of salt-cured roe. Such is the singular appetizer of mozzarella sticks and caviar on the menu at Andrew Carmellini’s Carne Mare (on the lower level of the W Hotel in the Gulch). The basic mozzarella sticks (yes, they look like the ones that come out of the freezer case) offer the same soft accompaniment as crème fraîche usually does, allowing the brininess of the caviar to come through. The combo feels a little bit absurd, but extravagances often do. MARGARET LITTMAN.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy