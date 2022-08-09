Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL・
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Why Jalen Carter will be Georgia Bulldogs' breakout player in 2022
Chip Towers, who covers all Georgia athletic programs for the AJC, tells Jon Chuckery what impact Jalen Carter will have on the Georgia Football team this season.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenn Schumann ‘excited’ to see next wave of Georgia football inside linebackers grow
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann has a lot on his plate this season. He’ll be taking on a bigger role as the co-defensive coordinator this season, partnering with Will Muschamp in those duties. He also has to replace most of his best players from the inside linebacker room. Nakobe...
247Sports
Ten Reasons for Georgia Football fans to Subscribe to Dawgs247
Dawgs247 is the undisputed No. 1 subscription site for sports coverage on the University of Georgia. Why subscribe? Here are the Top 10 reasons provided by Dawgs247 subscribers ... 1) Scoop. From team news to recruiting scoop, to expert analysis, Dawgs247 is the unquestioned leader for Dawgs sports info. No...
Will Muschamp explains why his role with Georgia football is ‘the best job in America’
ATHENS — You can tell Will Muschamp is very comfortable being back in Athens. Even if he’s in a much bigger role this season at Georgia, he’s at ease back at his alma mater. Muschamp is serving as the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs this season. After...
247Sports
UCF football: Gus Malzahn talks Knights QB competition between Mikey Keene, John Rhys Plumlee
The UCF Knights have an intriguing quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee. Gus Malzahn, entering his second year as head coach at UCF, is in the process of finding a full-time replacement for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Knights’ former starter who was injured in Week 3 of 2021 and subsequently transferred to Oklahoma this offseason. Keene started in his place last fall while Plumlee transferred in from Ole Miss after splitting time at quarterback and wide receiver.
Comments / 0