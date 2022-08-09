Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Thursday that Mitch Trubisky will start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick out of North Carolina in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears but failed to meet expectations. Chicago let Trubisky hit free agency after the 2020 season and he signed with the Buffalo Bills, serving one year as a backup to Josh Allen. Trubisky played in just six games for the Bills and threw just eight passes total. He signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in March.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO