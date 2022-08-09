Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
NFL 'Noles: Preseason Week 1 Schedule
NFL Preseason Week 1 action begins on Thursday. Here is a look at the schedule for former Florida State standouts:. New York Giants at New England Patriots (7 p.m., NFL Network) Giants: RB Jashaun Corbin, K Graham Gano. Patriots: None. Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m.) Titans: DE DeMarcus...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'
The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
Report: Former Notre Dame lineman Robert Hainsey avoids injury scare at NFL practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey reportedly avoided a major injury scare at training camp practice on Wednesday. Initial reports had the former Notre Dame offensive lineman going down and needing a cart to exit practice, however, insider Ian Rapoport shared via Tweet that he’s heard it’s “just cramps.”
247Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says starting Mitch Trubisky in preseason is 'appropriate' QB decision
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Thursday that Mitch Trubisky will start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick out of North Carolina in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears but failed to meet expectations. Chicago let Trubisky hit free agency after the 2020 season and he signed with the Buffalo Bills, serving one year as a backup to Josh Allen. Trubisky played in just six games for the Bills and threw just eight passes total. He signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in March.
Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady missed another practice on Thursday for personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice concluded and revealed that Brady won’t be with the team for at least the next 10 days or so. The earliest Brady will return is after the Aug. 20 preseason […] The post Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0