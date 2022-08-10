Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.

Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill.

Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago.

The 29-year-old Anderson is hitting .301 for the playoff-contending White Sox. He missed the opener while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire.

“The way it was described to me, we expect to have him play before the season is over,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s up to us to keep winning games so when he gets back we’re contending.”

“When anybody gets hurt (it’s tough), but the kind of player he is and what he means to the club, it’ a really tough break,” he said.

Davis Martin (2-3) picked up the victory in the nightcap after being called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“The rookies both won the awards,” La Russa said. “Davis got it for pitching and Sosa for offensively. Davis had a real good mix, real good command. He showed different guys different things. Very impressive.”

Liam Hendriks earned his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.

Jonathan Heasley (1-7), who was called up as the 27th man for the Royals, allowed two solo home runs in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Sosa, who made his big league debut in June, gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit a curveball into the water fountains in left center.

“I was expecting a fastball,” Sosa said through an interpreter. “When I saw that pitch, I was able to react and hit the ball hard. It was a curveball.”

Pasquantino became the 13th different Royals player to homer in both games of a doubleheader when he connected in the fourth.

Moncada homered in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.

Gavin Sheets had an RBI double in the Chicago eighth. The Royals got within a run on Nick Pratto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Eloy Jimenez had three hits and a walk for the White Sox.

The Royals got a solid performance from Brady Singer (5-4) in the first game. He allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.

Pratto homered, doubled and singled in the win.

“Brady was very good,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought that was maybe his best sinker of the year. You see that many good hitters take called strikes that they’re questioning, it had movement they’re not accustomed to. Then he played off of that with the slider.”

Lance Lynn (2-5) allowed homers to Pratto and Pasquantino. Lynn gave up four runs on seven hits across six innings.

“I gave up two home runs that cost me four runs,” Lynn said.

The White Sox and Royals will continue their four-game series Wednesday night. RHP Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA) will start for Chicago. LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA) will get the start for the Royals.

