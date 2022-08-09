ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Jeans for Women, According to Marie Claire Editors

By Sara Holzman
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

"Denim is special in that it works well in any season and pairs with almost any other garment," says Diego Abba , CEO of Italist—a luxury website that carries upwards of 5,000 pairs of jeans from various brands. While Abba notes that jeans are a classic and versatile wardrobe staple worldwide, finding the best pair of jeans isn't always a walk in the park. You can check out our guide to the latest denim trends showcasing different denim brands and styles from high-rise to straight-leg to distressed jeans (which Abba notes is one of the season's best-selling styles). But a jean lover's organic seal of approval is sometimes the best you can hope for—and here, that's what you'll get.

We tapped our expert denim-wearing staff to dish on the best jeans they've ever bought. One jean-loving director tells you about their favorite jeans that have lasted her for half a decade. Plus, we'll break down exactly how to choose quality jeans, find the perfect fit, and how to care for your denim after you've invested. If any below styles stand out, you can skip around by toggling through the categories in the bar above.

How Do You Pick the Best Jeans?

  • Denim Weight

The weight of denim—light, medium, or heavy— can speak to the quality of the denim you choose. A higher yarn count, or heavier denim, often equates to a higher quality, more durable style that won't unravel as they're worn. So while we recommend mid-to-heavy weight denim, lighter denim fabrics make for great tops, skirts, and dresses.

  • Stretch

"I've always been inspired by how much memory denim fabric can hold," says denim designer Sonia Mosseri . While stretch denim offers less stiff and often more comfortable wear, the elasticated material used in stretch denim can be subject to deterioration over time. To find the right amount of stretch, look for labels that have one to three percent elastic, and be sure to refer to the wash instructions to help maintain that style.

  • Pricing

Consider the right denim purchase a good investment. You don't have to always opt for pricey designer styles, but a higher price point often translates to better quality— right down to the supply chain. Remember that quality over quantity goes a long way with your jeans with the price-per-wear factor.

How to Measure for the Best Jeans

  • Inseam

Measuring your inseam isn't as complicated as it sounds. To get an accurate measurement, measure alongside the inner seam, taking the measuring tape from the bottom of the groin area to the bottom of your jean hem.

  • Denim Rise

Everyone has preferences regarding the rise of their jeans, but how do you find out for sure? Measure the distance from the top of the waistband to the top of the inseam, and et voila!

  • Hip Width

Place a measuring tape along the widest part of your hips to gauge your hip measurements and wrap it around your backside.

How to Care For Jeans

Now that you know how to choose the fabric weight and fit to secure the best jeans, it's essential to care for your jeans properly. To keep your denim from fading and shrinking, always wash your denim with cold water. Skip the dryer to avoid shrinking and premature breakdown. Turning your jeans inside out to wash and dry will help prevent droopy pockets.

Best High-Rise Jeans

Marie Claire 's Social Media Editor Lucia Tonelli is a big fan of high-rise jeans. "I've owned these Gap jeans for two years, but I'm sure I've worn them more often than any other pair of jeans I've owned," she says. "The barrel fit is not just insanely comfortable (sweatpants comfortable), but also flattering and versatile."

Tonelli pairs them with everything— from a loose graphic T-shirt and Chuck Taylors to a corset top and platform heels. "The waistline sits perfectly above my hips, and because of the looser fit, they never tug, pull, or feel stiff when sitting down. They also get more comfortable with every wash. The slight fading over time makes them look even cooler," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6nZz_0hB27tR500 Lucia's Pick

Gap High Rise Barrel Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaRYr_0hB27tR500

TOTÊME High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yxIF_0hB27tR500

MOTHER Rider High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Best Vintage-Style Jeans

"I was devastated when skinny jeans went out of style," says Marie Claire Beauty Director Deena Campbell . "I had over 30 pairs—what was a girl to do? Enter these leg-lengthening tailored trousers. This Madewell pair is my go-to when I want high-rise jeans with a tapered leg that still feels skinny without tightness. The vintage indigo wash is also great for dressing up and down."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A31NL_0hB27tR500 Deena's Pick

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Fitzgerald Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qh7ud_0hB27tR500

RE/DONE 90s High-Rise Ankle Crop Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zk1y_0hB27tR500

E.L.V. DENIM Two Tone Denim

Best Slim-Fit Jeans

"I'm obsessed with the Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny," says Jenny Hollander, Marie Claire 's Director of Content Strategy. "I've invested in baggy boyfriend jeans and mom jeans in the past, but I'm yet to find a more reliable, comfortable pair of (reasonably) affordable jeans than these. They're perfectly snug (not tight)—like a pair of leggings—and they have great longevity. I recently tried to retire my five-year-old 720 black jeans that had faded but ended up cutting them into shorts, and now they have a second life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0VgQ_0hB27tR500 Jenny's Pick

Levi's 720 High Rise Super Skinny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XCLE_0hB27tR500

A.P.C. Rudie Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pP4e_0hB27tR500

AG Jeans Alexxis Stretch Slim Fit Jeans

Best Relaxed Fit Jeans

"Still Here's Childhood fit is my everyday go-to," says denim designer Sonia Mosseri. "It's an extremely versatile relaxed fit leg, super high rise, wedgie fit jean. It's an original cool-girl jean that features a traditional button fly," Mosseri explains. Made from 100% BCI-Certified Cotton, Still Here's relaxed-fit style comes in size range 23-32.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLnX5_0hB27tR500 Sonia's PIck

Still Here CHILDHOOD JEAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1jKP_0hB27tR500

FRAME Oversized Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmwHs_0hB27tR500

Rag & Bone Wideleg Jeans

Best Designer Jeans

I've never been a jeans-wearing-gal, but Khaite's jeans have a distinct look and fit that has garnered a cult following amongst even non-denim-devotees and the fashion set. The brand's best-selling Vivian jeans have a slightly cropped flare style (great for petite ladies like myself) and run true to size, so shopping for them online is very easy. While the Vivian style is on the pricier side, each pair is hand-finished and boasts Khaite's signature antique brass button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vOxA_0hB27tR500 Sara's Pick

Khaite Vivian Cropped Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1pF6_0hB27tR500

Saint Laurent Jeans

The Row Straight Leg Jeans

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea

Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Boyfriend Jeans#Straight Leg Jeans#The Best Jeans For Women
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Is a 2000s Mall Babe In a Denim Mini Skirt

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This past week, Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 Tequila brand wearing quite the throwback look, plucked out of a chic-afied mall. The model-brewer beamed in a tank that read J’adore Cowboys, a play on J’adore Dior, by the subversive and darkly sexy label Cowboys of Habit. Jenner wore this tank top with the ultimate throwback piece: a denim mini skirt with artful threads hanging from its sheared-off hem by EB Denim, an LA-based brand that reworks vintage denim. Fun fact: You can still get this skirt for $200.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

The 25 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear This Summer and Beyond, From Denim to Luxe Trousers

Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, baggier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic-influenced fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear have left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants are likely to be mainstays on the red carpet, in offices and on the stylish streets for some time. Winona Ryder wore an oversized three-piece suit that included wide-leg black trousers at the premiere for Stranger Things season four, while Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York’s West Village wearing baggy denim by The Row. Bridgerton...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon

Chrissy Teigen and Kate Middleton have more than just their love of children in common: Both moms are suckers for a bold print, too. While the Duchess of Cambridge's style falls on the preppier side, both she and Teigen are fans of polka dot clothing. Middleton has been spotted in the playful pattern many times over the years, notably twice at Wimbledon this past July. The cookbook author, on the other hand, sported a black and white polka dot button-up back in March, and over the weekend, she wore palazzo pants in the same classic color combo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took a risk with her friend by her side. The “Underworld” actress stood tall on her couch, holding her cat in her arms while a row of golden balloons swayed behind her writing out her name. Beside her, Beckinsale’s friend, costumer designer Gabrielle Morpeth, was by her side. The caption on the post reads, “Previously, on Love Island.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale stood before the camera in a black lacy underwear that sat high on her hips. Beckinsale paired the risky fashion choice with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party

Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Wearing These Chic $60 Sunglasses & We Need Them Now

Click here to read the full article. Just because summer is nearly over (literally how??), doesn’t mean you have to immediately throw your dresses, sandals and shades in storage. In fact, you should at least keep your sunnies in your wardrobe because your eyes could always use protection against UV rays. Sunglasses are a year-round essential, so it couldn’t hurt to add one more pair to your collection. The more the merrier, especially if it’s J.Lo-approved! Recently, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in sunny Los Angeles wearing Otra Eyewear’s Aspen Sunglasses, which are actually within budget at just $60. She styled the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Alyssa Milano Edges Up Pretty Pink Dress With Dr. Martens Combat Boots at Fanatics MLB All-Star Week Party

Click here to read the full article. Alyssa Milano mixed unexpected styles and colors for her latest outing. The “Charmed” alum attended the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on Monday. The star-studded event also included several recognizable faces like Travis Scott, J Balvin, Offset, Miguel, Charli D’Amelio, Ke$ha and more. To the party, Milano wore a blush pink mini dress. Her dress, from Zimmermann, featured a high neck and ruffled detailing on the short sleeves as well as the bottom hemline. She carried a nude leather bag and accessorized with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Vogue

Gigi Finds A Chic Alternative To Birkenstocks

It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival and made lime-green a colour to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Beats the Heat in Puff-Sleeved Dress and Wrapped Toe-Loop Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough’s latest summer outfit took a turn for the bohemian — complete with fittingly sharp sandals. The “POTUS” star was spotted strolling in downtown New York City on Saturday afternoon for a matinee showing of the play, wearing a breezy off-white minidress. The piece featured a drawstring waist with a side tie that created a ruched texture, as well as large puffed sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hough finished her outfit with diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace, gold bangle bracelet and rings. She also accessorized with oversized tinted aviator sunglasses, as well...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

877
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy