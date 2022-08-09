ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Officials Break Ground On New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal

Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
PULLMAN, WA
inlander.com

Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Government
State
Washington State
pullmanradio.com

Planned Power Outage Thursday Night For Colton-Uniontown-Genesee

The power will be out in Colton, Uniontown and Genesee for a planned outage Thursday night. About 1,300 Avista Utilities customers will be without power while crews conduct maintenance work on a nearby substation. The power will go out Thursday night at 10:00 with the lights coming back on Friday morning at 6:00.
COLTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Mcmorris Rodgers
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street

CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
Big Country News

70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd

PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

No Poultry at the 2022 Palouse Empire Fair

The Palouse Empire Fair in Colfax is suspending the exhibiting of poultry at this year’s Fair. Due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and detections in both domestic and wild birds, the Washington State Veterinarian is recommending suspending all poultry exhibitions, fairs, shows, and sales.
COLFAX, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regional Airport#Moscow
pullmanradio.com

PRH 5th Quarter Rally Fundraiser For Free Trainers At Local High Schools Friday Night

Pullman Regional Hospital is hosting its 3rdf annual 5th Quarter Rally Friday to raise money for its high school trainers program. The PRH program provides free trainers for student-athletes at Pullman, Garfield-Palouse, Colton and Potlatch High Schools. The program serves nearly a thousand local high school student athletes. Friday’s fundraiser...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

14th Annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive Starts Thursday

The 14th Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive starts on Thursday. The Kiwanis Clubs of Pullman and Moscow are once again collecting donations of school supplies for school kids in Pullman, Moscow, Colfax and Colton/Uniontown. Donations can be dropped off at the yellow school buses at the Pullman Safeway and Staples in Moscow Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00, Friday from 10:00 to 5:00 and on Saturday from 10:00 to 3:00. The donation bus will be at Rosauers in Colfax Friday from 10:00 to 4:00. Donations can also be made in Pullman at Neill Library, the Washington State Employees Credit Union and P1FCU inside Walmart and at the Colfax Library. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The Pullman Kiwanis Club is accepting donations of used musical instruments for Pullman school kids.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market week

Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week on August 13th from 9:00 am to 11 am. Market organizers are offering a drawing for prize baskets of local goods. Baskets have historically valued over $300 each. This year’s prize themes include The Gardener, The Cook, The Artist, and The Local.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Home Prices Dropping

Home prices in Moscow are cooling off. According to a post on the Latah County website, the average price for a home sold in Moscow over the last 6 months was about 482,000 dollars. That’s down from roughly 523,000 dollars in July.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...

Comments / 0

Community Policy