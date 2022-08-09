The 14th Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive starts on Thursday. The Kiwanis Clubs of Pullman and Moscow are once again collecting donations of school supplies for school kids in Pullman, Moscow, Colfax and Colton/Uniontown. Donations can be dropped off at the yellow school buses at the Pullman Safeway and Staples in Moscow Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00, Friday from 10:00 to 5:00 and on Saturday from 10:00 to 3:00. The donation bus will be at Rosauers in Colfax Friday from 10:00 to 4:00. Donations can also be made in Pullman at Neill Library, the Washington State Employees Credit Union and P1FCU inside Walmart and at the Colfax Library. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The Pullman Kiwanis Club is accepting donations of used musical instruments for Pullman school kids.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO