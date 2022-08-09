Read full article on original website
City of Pullman hosts the last second Saturday of the season at Sunnyside Park
The City of Pullman hosts the last second Saturday of the Season this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm located at Sunnyside Park. This free event will have music, food, and games. All are welcome to attend.
Officials Break Ground On New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal
Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board
As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Planned Power Outage Thursday Night For Colton-Uniontown-Genesee
The power will be out in Colton, Uniontown and Genesee for a planned outage Thursday night. About 1,300 Avista Utilities customers will be without power while crews conduct maintenance work on a nearby substation. The power will go out Thursday night at 10:00 with the lights coming back on Friday morning at 6:00.
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
Free Customer Appreciation BBQ At Moscow & Pullman Building Supply This Weekend
Moscow & Pullman Building Supply is hosting its annual Customer appreciation free BBQ this weekend. The free BBQ lunch is from 11:00 to 1:00 Saturday and Sunday at both building supply locations.
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
No Poultry at the 2022 Palouse Empire Fair
The Palouse Empire Fair in Colfax is suspending the exhibiting of poultry at this year’s Fair. Due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and detections in both domestic and wild birds, the Washington State Veterinarian is recommending suspending all poultry exhibitions, fairs, shows, and sales.
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
PRH 5th Quarter Rally Fundraiser For Free Trainers At Local High Schools Friday Night
Pullman Regional Hospital is hosting its 3rdf annual 5th Quarter Rally Friday to raise money for its high school trainers program. The PRH program provides free trainers for student-athletes at Pullman, Garfield-Palouse, Colton and Potlatch High Schools. The program serves nearly a thousand local high school student athletes. Friday’s fundraiser...
14th Annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive Starts Thursday
The 14th Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive starts on Thursday. The Kiwanis Clubs of Pullman and Moscow are once again collecting donations of school supplies for school kids in Pullman, Moscow, Colfax and Colton/Uniontown. Donations can be dropped off at the yellow school buses at the Pullman Safeway and Staples in Moscow Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00, Friday from 10:00 to 5:00 and on Saturday from 10:00 to 3:00. The donation bus will be at Rosauers in Colfax Friday from 10:00 to 4:00. Donations can also be made in Pullman at Neill Library, the Washington State Employees Credit Union and P1FCU inside Walmart and at the Colfax Library. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The Pullman Kiwanis Club is accepting donations of used musical instruments for Pullman school kids.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market week
Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week on August 13th from 9:00 am to 11 am. Market organizers are offering a drawing for prize baskets of local goods. Baskets have historically valued over $300 each. This year’s prize themes include The Gardener, The Cook, The Artist, and The Local.
Moscow Home Prices Dropping
Home prices in Moscow are cooling off. According to a post on the Latah County website, the average price for a home sold in Moscow over the last 6 months was about 482,000 dollars. That’s down from roughly 523,000 dollars in July.
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
