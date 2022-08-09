Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Free Customer Appreciation BBQ At Moscow & Pullman Building Supply This Weekend
Moscow & Pullman Building Supply is hosting its annual Customer appreciation free BBQ this weekend. The free BBQ lunch is from 11:00 to 1:00 Saturday and Sunday at both building supply locations.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market week
Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week on August 13th from 9:00 am to 11 am. Market organizers are offering a drawing for prize baskets of local goods. Baskets have historically valued over $300 each. This year’s prize themes include The Gardener, The Cook, The Artist, and The Local.
pullmanradio.com
Officials Break Ground On New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal
Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
pullmanradio.com
Applications Sought For Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board
Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. The post opened at the end of July when Commissioner Margaret Werre resigned. Werre served on the board for 5 years. She is moving out of the area with her family. People interested in the elected...
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
pullmanradio.com
Planned Power Outage Thursday Night For Colton-Uniontown-Genesee
The power will be out in Colton, Uniontown and Genesee for a planned outage Thursday night. About 1,300 Avista Utilities customers will be without power while crews conduct maintenance work on a nearby substation. The power will go out Thursday night at 10:00 with the lights coming back on Friday morning at 6:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Extinguish Timber Fire West Of Rosalia
Volunteer Firefighters from several departments in Whitman County extinguished a timber fire West of Rosalia on Thursday. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 7 out of Rosalia responded to the fire in the Hole in the Ground area. The fire was burning in rocky ground and timber. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 2 out of St. John and District 10 from Oakesdale were called in to assist. A helicopter from Washington Department of Natural Resources attacked the flames from the air. The blaze was contained to about 3 acres. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Mountain Music Fest debuts this Saturday
The first-ever Moscow Mountain Music Fest launches August 13th starting at 12 pm at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Attendees can expect a full day of live music, food, beer, lawn games and more. The musical lineup includes Fox & Bones, City of Pines, Desolation Horse, monopines, and headliner The Brevet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman hosts the last second Saturday of the season at Sunnyside Park
The City of Pullman hosts the last second Saturday of the Season this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm located at Sunnyside Park. This free event will have music, food, and games. All are welcome to attend.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Receives Million Dollar Federal Grant For Airport Road Improvements
The City of Pullman has been allocated a one million dollar federal grant to plan for improvements to Airport Road. Local Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced the grant funding today. The money will be used to complete plans for rebuilding two miles of Airport Road. The project will widen the road, add a bike path, construct a roundabout and a sidewalk to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
pullmanradio.com
Shay Connell’s Annual Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale For Make-A-Wish Monday In Pullman
Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and bake sale to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is Monday in Pullman. The 13 year old received a heart transplant this spring. Shay was born with a heart defect. Her lemonade stand and bake sale is on Monday from 2:00 to 6:00 at a new location on Sunnyside Hill at Crestview and Mies Streets.
uiargonaut.com
University of Idaho updates Vandals on COVID-19 protocols
President Scott Green has announced COVID-19 policies for the University of Idaho this fall. The decision comes due to the uptick of COVID-19 variants over the summer. Masking is still optional on campus and in university facilities, with free rapid tests and masks available at information desks. Green also encouraged getting vaccinated and to report when you test positive.
pullmanradio.com
PRH 5th Quarter Rally Fundraiser For Free Trainers At Local High Schools Friday Night
Pullman Regional Hospital is hosting its 3rdf annual 5th Quarter Rally Friday to raise money for its high school trainers program. The PRH program provides free trainers for student-athletes at Pullman, Garfield-Palouse, Colton and Potlatch High Schools. The program serves nearly a thousand local high school student athletes. Friday’s fundraiser...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
pullmanradio.com
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow welcomes participants at Diabetes Prevention Information Sessions
Nutrition and Diabetes coaches at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow will host information sessions called “New Habits for Life” this month discussing weight management and lowering risk of Type 2 diabetes. Those at risk for diabetes or interested in weight management, including people diagnosed with diabetes, are welcome...
Shoshone News Press
Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest
PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
Comments / 0