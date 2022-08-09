ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market week

Moscow Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week on August 13th from 9:00 am to 11 am. Market organizers are offering a drawing for prize baskets of local goods. Baskets have historically valued over $300 each. This year’s prize themes include The Gardener, The Cook, The Artist, and The Local.
MOSCOW, ID
Officials Break Ground On New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal

Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
PULLMAN, WA
Applications Sought For Vacancy On Pullman Regional Hospital Board

Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancy on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board. The post opened at the end of July when Commissioner Margaret Werre resigned. Werre served on the board for 5 years. She is moving out of the area with her family. People interested in the elected...
PULLMAN, WA
Planned Power Outage Thursday Night For Colton-Uniontown-Genesee

The power will be out in Colton, Uniontown and Genesee for a planned outage Thursday night. About 1,300 Avista Utilities customers will be without power while crews conduct maintenance work on a nearby substation. The power will go out Thursday night at 10:00 with the lights coming back on Friday morning at 6:00.
COLTON, WA
Volunteers Extinguish Timber Fire West Of Rosalia

Volunteer Firefighters from several departments in Whitman County extinguished a timber fire West of Rosalia on Thursday. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 7 out of Rosalia responded to the fire in the Hole in the Ground area. The fire was burning in rocky ground and timber. Volunteers from Whitman County Fire District 2 out of St. John and District 10 from Oakesdale were called in to assist. A helicopter from Washington Department of Natural Resources attacked the flames from the air. The blaze was contained to about 3 acres. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
ROSALIA, WA
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street

CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
CLARKSTON, WA
Moscow Mountain Music Fest debuts this Saturday

The first-ever Moscow Mountain Music Fest launches August 13th starting at 12 pm at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Attendees can expect a full day of live music, food, beer, lawn games and more. The musical lineup includes Fox & Bones, City of Pines, Desolation Horse, monopines, and headliner The Brevet.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
City Of Pullman Receives Million Dollar Federal Grant For Airport Road Improvements

The City of Pullman has been allocated a one million dollar federal grant to plan for improvements to Airport Road. Local Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced the grant funding today. The money will be used to complete plans for rebuilding two miles of Airport Road. The project will widen the road, add a bike path, construct a roundabout and a sidewalk to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
PULLMAN, WA
Shay Connell’s Annual Lemonade Stand & Bake Sale For Make-A-Wish Monday In Pullman

Shay Connell’s annual lemonade stand and bake sale to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation is Monday in Pullman. The 13 year old received a heart transplant this spring. Shay was born with a heart defect. Her lemonade stand and bake sale is on Monday from 2:00 to 6:00 at a new location on Sunnyside Hill at Crestview and Mies Streets.
PULLMAN, WA
University of Idaho updates Vandals on COVID-19 protocols

President Scott Green has announced COVID-19 policies for the University of Idaho this fall. The decision comes due to the uptick of COVID-19 variants over the summer. Masking is still optional on campus and in university facilities, with free rapid tests and masks available at information desks. Green also encouraged getting vaccinated and to report when you test positive.
MOSCOW, ID
PRH 5th Quarter Rally Fundraiser For Free Trainers At Local High Schools Friday Night

Pullman Regional Hospital is hosting its 3rdf annual 5th Quarter Rally Friday to raise money for its high school trainers program. The PRH program provides free trainers for student-athletes at Pullman, Garfield-Palouse, Colton and Potlatch High Schools. The program serves nearly a thousand local high school student athletes. Friday’s fundraiser...
PULLMAN, WA
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Shoshone News Press

Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest

PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
PINEHURST, ID

