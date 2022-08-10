ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man convicted of slaying his 2 teenage daughters near Dallas-area hotel in 2008, prosecutors say

 1 day ago

A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 was convicted Tuesday in their killings.

Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty, meaning Yaser Said receives an automatic life sentence.

Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said was "obsessed with possession and control."

The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving on New Year's Day in 2008. Jurors heard a 911 call Sarah Said made by cellphone, telling the operator that her father had shot her and that she was dying.

Sarah Said was shot nine times and Amina Said was shot twice.

A week before they were killed, the girls and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville and went to Oklahoma to escape Said. The sisters' boyfriends also joined them.

The prosecutor said the sisters had become "very scared for their lives," and decided to leave after their father "put a gun to Amina's head and threatened to kill her."

The mother, Patricia Owens, who is divorced from Said, testified that he convinced her to return to Texas. She testified, "I didn't think anything would happen."

In a letter written to the judge, Said wrote that he was not happy with his daughters' "dating activity" but he denied killing them.

On Monday, Said told jurors that he did not kill his daughters. He said he fled the taxi he was driving that evening because he thought they were being followed and someone wanted to kill him. He said he did not turn himself in to authorities because he feared he would not get a fair trial.

In a Dec. 21, 2007, email that was brought into evidence, Amina Said told a teacher that she and her sister planned to run away. She said they didn't want to live by the culture of their father, who was born in Egypt, nor did they want arranged marriages, as he planned. Her father, she said, had "made our lives a nightmare."

"He will, without any drama nor doubt, kill us," the email read.

After the slayings, Said was sought on a capital murder warrant and was placed on the FBI's most-wanted list. He was finally arrested in August 2020 in Justin, about 35 miles northwest of Dallas. His son, Islam Said, and his brother, Yassim Said, were subsequently convicted of helping him evade arrest.

Just A Girl In The World
1d ago

I just witnessed a man just like this guy in Walmart yelling at his wife and 2 daughters violently! I stared in total disgust! He drug the older daughter out and then the Mom, leaving the 10-12 yr old girl standing alone in the produce section. With the numbers of these “refugees” and invaders I’m seeing in DFW , we are going to see this again soon! And I don’t want them in my neighborhood!

10
Biden sucks balls
1d ago

The mother should be held just as accountable. She tricked the oldest into going back, and coaxed both of the girls, knowing what kind of man he was. She knew. She saw the signs. and her daughters are dead, bc she chose to ignore them. rip girls 🙏❤️

10
David Welch
1d ago

The inmates will take care of him when they find out he killed his own children. He won't be a burden on tax payers for long.

2
 

