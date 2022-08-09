Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club
Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
BBC
James Hildreth: Somerset batter to retire after 20 years with club
Somerset batter James Hildreth is to retire at the end of this season after 20 years with the club. He made his first-class debut in 2003 and has made more appearances than any other Somerset player. Hildreth has amassed 28,000 runs and 56 centuries in 715 matches across all formats...
Explosive Will Smeed following David Warner’s path to World Cup reckoning
Twenty-year-old is yet to play a first-class game but is knocking on the door of England’s T20 squad after his Hundred heroics
BBC
Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal
Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Cardiff and Norwich fined for player fracas on opening day of the season
Cardiff City and Norwich City have been fined by the Football Association after the bad-tempered 1-0 home win for the Bluebirds on 30 July. Referee Tim Robinson had to deal with a centre-circle scuffle between players, in a match that saw Cardiff's Perry Ng and Canaries' Grant Hanley sent off.
TV star Adam Hills is named in Australia's squad to play in the Rugby League World Cup after becoming a pioneer for physically disabled footballers
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to express his pride after he was named in the Australian Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup squad to play in England later this year. The 52-year-old has been selected in the extended Aussie squad, so his position in the final 20...
BBC
Kofi Balmer: Larne defender completes move to Premier League side Crystal Palace
Larne defender Kofi Balmer, 21, has signed for Premier League side Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee. The Irish Premiership club confirmed the move after Palace had been linked with the Northern Ireland Under-21 international for some time. Balmer joined Larne from Ballymena United in July 2021 and had an...
BBC
Jack Simpson: Cardiff City sign Rangers defender
Cardiff City have signed defender Jack Simpson from Rangers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Simpson joined the Scottish Premier League giants in February 2021 from Bournemouth, for whom he made 11 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old scored one goal in 49 appearances in all competitions during his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Lingfield for Racing League Week Two
Frankie Dettori is the star of the show at Lingfield on Thursday as Week Two of the Racing League promises more excellent action, live on Sky Sports Racing. Arguably the pick of the action comes at 7:40, with an excellent field of 13 lining up for a hot handicap over a mile-and-a-half.
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
BBC
Brendan Galloway: Zimbabwe defender's return from injury delights Plymouth boss
Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says it is a "massive positive" that Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway has returned after a serious knee injury. Galloway, 26, played 70 minutes in his side's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United on Wednesday. He had not played since dislocating his kneecap last November...
BBC
Grimsby Town 4-0 Crewe Alexandra
Grimsby Town booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park. Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage to Wednesday night's draw.
BBC
Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters
Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
BBC
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
BBC
AZ Alkmaar v Dundee Utd (agg 0-1): Scottish side must 'rise to challenge' again, says Jack Ross
Europa Conference League, third qualifying round, second leg: AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United. Venue: AZ Stadion, Alkmaar Date: Thursday, 11 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Dundee United head...
Comments / 0