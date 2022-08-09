ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Millie Bright: Chelsea defender signs new three-year-deal with the club

Millie Bright has signed a new contract with Chelsea which will see the England defender extend her stay at the Women's Super League champions for a further three years. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Doncaster Rovers Belles in 2014 and is the club's longest-serving player. Bright, who has 58...
SOCCER
BBC

James Hildreth: Somerset batter to retire after 20 years with club

Somerset batter James Hildreth is to retire at the end of this season after 20 years with the club. He made his first-class debut in 2003 and has made more appearances than any other Somerset player. Hildreth has amassed 28,000 runs and 56 centuries in 715 matches across all formats...
SPORTS
BBC

Liam Sutcliffe: Hull FC sign Leeds Rhinos centre on three year-deal

Hull FC have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe on a three-year deal, starting from the 2023 season. The 27-year-old England international has won one Grand Final and two Challenge Cups with the Rhinos. "I'm very excited. We're looking to build our team for next season," coach Brett Hodgson told...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Batter#Lions
BBC

Jack Simpson: Cardiff City sign Rangers defender

Cardiff City have signed defender Jack Simpson from Rangers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Simpson joined the Scottish Premier League giants in February 2021 from Bournemouth, for whom he made 11 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old scored one goal in 49 appearances in all competitions during his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brendan Galloway: Zimbabwe defender's return from injury delights Plymouth boss

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher says it is a "massive positive" that Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway has returned after a serious knee injury. Galloway, 26, played 70 minutes in his side's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United on Wednesday. He had not played since dislocating his kneecap last November...
SOCCER
BBC

Grimsby Town 4-0 Crewe Alexandra

Grimsby Town booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park. Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage to Wednesday night's draw.
SOCCER
BBC

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host

Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy