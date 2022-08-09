Read full article on original website
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5newsonline.com
Parents As Teachers program in Fort Smith is growing
It's a program that helps children under the age of 5 get ready for school. Daren speaks with the Director of Parents As Teachers in Fort Smith about the program.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
Cherokee Nation reopening Clothes for Kids program
The Cherokee Nation announced that it is temporarily reopening its Clothes for Kids assistance program to help thousands of Cherokee youth who missed the initial deadline.
Cherokee Nation to allot over $1.6 million in Community Impact Grants to tribe's non-profits
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — At the Cherokee Nation's 18th annual Conference of Community Leaders, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a new $1.675 million Community Impact Grant program. The Community and Cultural Outreach(CCO) Department will handle the program which will benefit the tribe’s...
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
5newsonline.com
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
5newsonline.com
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
MARIANNA, Ark. — Law enforcement is searching for a convicted rapist who escaped an Arkansas prison on Friday, reportedly with two women who police are calling "persons of interest." According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) alert system, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from Brickeys Prison in east Arkansas...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Little leaguer speaks about his act of sportsmanship
2 News Oklahoma met with Isaiah Jarvis and his family in Poteau and talked about what some are calling one of the greatest moments in the Little League’s history.
Logan County Sheriff announces arrest made in case of woman found dead inside home
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a murder that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7. The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday that a woman was shot and deceased at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
5newsonline.com
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
5newsonline.com
People are still cleaning up after an EF-3 tornado tore through Springdale more than four months ago
It's been more than four months since an EF-3 tornado tore through Springdale. Destroying homes, schools, and businesses and turning lives upside down.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
