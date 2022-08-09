ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights

Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
FORT SMITH, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Fort Smith, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fort Smith, AR
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
5newsonline.com

Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

MARIANNA, Ark. — Law enforcement is searching for a convicted rapist who escaped an Arkansas prison on Friday, reportedly with two women who police are calling "persons of interest." According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) alert system, 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from Brickeys Prison in east Arkansas...
MAGAZINE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Boston#Smartphone#Business Industry#Linus Business#The U S Marshals Museum#Usmm Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
5newsonline.com

Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy