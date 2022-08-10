ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

22 Screenshots Of People Interacting With Their Exes That Are Pure Secondhand Embarrassment

By Christopher Hudspeth
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3lnY_0hB1caux00

1. This person's ex who pretended he'd gotten arrested to get their attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzhFX_0hB1caux00
mikeylma0 / Via reddit.com

2. This person begging their ex for nudes.

my ex from high school sent me a snapchat video of him begging me for nudes, and it got worse from sadcringe

3. This person's ex who tried to make them jealous, but wound up being the one with hurt feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okQMw_0hB1caux00
Quackattackaggie / Via old.reddit.com

4. This person whose ex tried to use Cash App to communicate after getting blocked everywhere else.

Using Cash App to beg your ex to unblock you from sadcringe

5. This person using a fish's death to contact his ex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shmZ6_0hB1caux00
Toomuchsoss / Via old.reddit.com

6. This person's sympathy-seeking ex who owed them money but wants to preorder video games instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WL5l1_0hB1caux00
Illumnyx / Via old.reddit.com

7. This person's ex who pops in on social media every so often to leave petty "I'm doing better than you" comments like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARTXE_0hB1caux00
meatball_guard / Via old.reddit.com

8. This person's ex who really tried to pull the old "that wasn't to you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1pgY_0hB1caux00
fluorescent_noir / Via old.reddit.com

9. This person's ex who tried to act like this message was sent on accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilEFi_0hB1caux00
TheAugas / Via old.reddit.com

10. This person's ex who texted them after getting in a new relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKxBB_0hB1caux00
PayMeChubbyMoney / Via old.reddit.com

11. This person's ex who wants to know why they broke up, but also wants to act like she isn't inquiring about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEfK0_0hB1caux00
Zompokenator03 / Via old.reddit.com

12. This person's ex who has a new girlfriend, but still tried to hit them up at 1 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Qix7_0hB1caux00
paha_tytto / Via old.reddit.com

13. This person's ex who "accidentally" shared the news of their engagement after a year of not speaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cwHs_0hB1caux00
itsNOSAJ / Via old.reddit.com

14. Or this person's ex who straight-up sent them a photo of their certificate of marriage and pretended it was a whoopsie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Afpy5_0hB1caux00
ebeattie96 / Via old.reddit.com

15. This person's ex who "happened" to be at the same bar as her and tried to reach out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2bX4_0hB1caux00
meg4n / Via old.reddit.com

16. This person's ex who "mistakenly" sent multiple texts to them after not talking for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ikiY_0hB1caux00
Kaiju_Kitty / Via old.reddit.com

17. This person's recent ex who sent them this string of texts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmfGa_0hB1caux00
TheDataMonster / Via old.reddit.com

18. This person's ex who awkwardly failed at making them jealous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGVPZ_0hB1caux00
Mustardforyou / Via old.reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yT0hb_0hB1caux00
Mustardforyou / Via old.reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35d86z_0hB1caux00
Mustardforyou / Via old.reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sM3Ua_0hB1caux00
Mustardforyou / Via old.reddit.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxtfz_0hB1caux00
Mustardforyou / Via old.reddit.com

19. This person's ex who disappeared on them for a year, then tried to start this conversation after seeing they'd moved on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2okc_0hB1caux00
mkasd / Via old.reddit.com

20. This person's ex who sent them this after not speaking for seven months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4iQS_0hB1caux00
orphan-theism / Via old.reddit.com

21. This person's ex who said they wanted their number deleted but mostly seemed to want to get a reaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJ7G3_0hB1caux00
IAwesomeNathan / Via old.reddit.com

22. And finally, this person's ex who they were considering giving another shot, until...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpEJl_0hB1caux00
kittykatkitkat / Via old.reddit.com

H/T r/ cringepics

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Fish#Marriages#Begging#Quackattackaggie#Toomuchsoss Via#Illumnyx Via#Theaugas
Distractify

Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party

As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok

Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy