Households on low incomes will have to reduce their spending power by three times as much as high income households in order to afford their energy bills this winter, according to a think-tank.The Resolution Foundation’s predictions were based on forecasts by consultants Cornwall Insight that the energy price cap could surge to £4,266 from January.Poorer households, in the lowest fifth of the income distribution, will have to cut nearly £1 in every £4 (24%) of their “non-essential” spending in order to be able to put on the heating, pay the rent and afford food, transport and communication from January to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO