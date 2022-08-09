ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kendall Lamm: What the Lions are getting in their new OT

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRYcL_0hB1aDjw00

The Detroit Lions signed veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on Monday. Lamm joins the Lions after undrafted rookie Zein Obeid retired and left a hole on the offensive line depth chart.

It’s a smart signing by GM Brad Holmes. Lamm, 30, has been around several NFL teams and has starting experience. I covered Lamm for two of his former teams, the Houston Texans (2016-2018 seasons) and Cleveland Browns (2019-2020). Here’s my take on the follically gifted Appalachian State product.

Lamm has 28 career starts in his seven-year career. Almost half (13) came in the 2018 season for the Texans, where he was the primary starting right tackle from Week 4 onward, including a wild card playoff loss to the Colts.

Most right tackles tend to be more power-oriented players (think Penei Sewell) but Lamm has proven to be something of a pass-blocking specialist. That was especially true in his season as a starter in Houston. He’s just not a player who generates much movement in the run game and isn’t an aggressive slobber-knocker type of tackle. He was a poor schematic fit in Tennessee in 2021 for the style of run game the Titans like to roll with Derrick Henry.

Lamm is at his best in pass protection with the pass rusher aligned off the line (3-4 OLB). He’s got a decent first step and quick enough feet to slide and reset well against wide speed. Lamm can jab quickly with his punch and does a good job riding outside rushes around the top of the pocket, a trait that worked well with mobile Deshaun Watson at QB in Houston and also with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

Power rushers who can quickly get into his chest are a problem for Lamm, and that’s something unlikely to change now that he’s 30 and bounced around three teams. He does have some athleticism, something he showed in catching a touchdown pass in Cleveland in 2020:

The Lions have some depth issues behind Sewell and left tackle Taylor Decker. Matt Nelson is still a work in progress as the swing tackle, and none of the crew of Dan Skipper, Darrin Paulo or Obinna Eze has stepped up enough this offseason to assuage any concerns. Lamm can absolutely win the No. 4 OT job and could push Nelson for the swing OT position, especially if he can handle the range in the run game.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers CB Donte Jackson on Baker Mayfield's trash talk: You wanna 'shut him up'

On top of being a respected veteran leader, Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is also a solidified and seasoned trash talker. Oh, and so is the new guy. Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, the fifth-year defender was asked about Baker Mayfield’s well-documented gift of gab. And apparently, the chatter definitely made its way over from Cleveland to Carolina this summer.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL preseason: How to watch Seahawks vs Steelers

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Welcome to the 2022 NFL preseason. The Steelers are welcoming the Seattle Seahawks to town and fans will get their first look at new starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky as well as first-round rookie Kenny Pickett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Detroit Lions#Gm#Appalachian State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys lose 2 players to injury in practice vs Broncos

Thursday’s much-anticipated joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos featured plenty of chippiness, a few minor skirmishes, and two Cowboys players who appear to have suffered injury scares. Tight end Ian Bunting took a hard shot while blocking on a punt return. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 Cowboys who could be shocking cuts before the 2022 regular season

The Dallas Cowboys may not be as deep as they have been in years past, but that doesn’t mean they will have an easier time when it comes to putting together their 53-man roster. There are still decisions to make for Stephen Jones, Will McClay and head coach Mike McCarthy that include talent, but go beyond who the best player is right now (or in three weeks).
Yardbarker

Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9

Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 Bears on the roster bubble to watch in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears kick off the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, and there are a number of players vying for roster spots and starting jobs. While the starters will play around 15 to 20 snaps, it’s the players on the roster bubble who will see plenty of opportunities on Saturday. There are a number of players who have made waves during training camp, but they’ll need to have it translate to the preseason, where they’ll see their first live action of the summer.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal so-so in NFL debuts

Thursday night’s 23-21 preseason victory over the New England Patriots was the NFL debut of both of the New York Giants’ first round picks in this year’s draft. Giant fans were eager to see their two new stars in action for the first time. It was a mixed bag, or as some have said, an empty bag for the two in Foxborough.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to watch for in Broncos' first preseason game

The Denver Broncos will open preseason at home against the Dallas Cowboys tonight. Here are five things to watch for in the team’s first exhibition game of the summer. Russell Wilson is the obvious starter, but who’s going to back him up? Josh Johnson has more experience in the NFL, but Brett Rypien endeared himself to Denver fans when he won his lone start back in 2020. Johnson and Rypien will compete for the QB2 role over the next three weeks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy