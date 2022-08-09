Read full article on original website
Dave Ashcraft
WILMINGTON— Dave Ashcraft, 59 of Wilmington, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Paducah, KY. Born Nov. 7, 1962, David Eugene is a son of Carol “Jane” Ashcraft (née Fancher) of Wilmington and the late James F. Ashcraft. He was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1980.
See something, say something leads to felony arrests in Wilmington
A call to the police by an alert citizen resulted in two arrests for theft over the weekend. The Wilmington Police Department reported that on Saturday, Aug. 6, at approximately 3:02 p.m., officers responded to a call from a business inside the Elion Logistics Park regarding theft of construction materials in progress.
