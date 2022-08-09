ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 dead, 2 children among 3 others injured in head-on Harnett County crash, trooper says

OLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults died and two children were among three people injured in a head-on wreck early Thursday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. along Olivia Road near Underwood Drive, which is about three miles south of Sanford just inside Harnett County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Jerry Chandler Reynolds of Eagle Springs

Jerry Chandler Reynolds, 86, of Eagle Springs passed away on August 8, 2022 at his residence. Jerry was born on July 17, 1936 in Eagle Springs, one of three children to the late Marvin and Martha Hogan Reynolds. Jerry graduated from West End High School in 1954. He thoroughly enjoyed...
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raeford, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Lumber Bridge, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Jane C. Ivey

Jane C. Ivey (December 27, 1936- August 9, 2022) passed away peacefully in Pinehurst, NC on August 9th. Jane grew up in Raeford, NC. She attended Hoke County High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked for many years at McCain Correctional Hospital as Assistant Personnel Manager. In retirement Jane and her husband, Dalton, indulged their hobby and avocations in designing and maintaining many beautiful gardens at their home. They enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee.
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 arrested in Scotland County break-in

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a break-in in the Wagram area of Scotland County. Deputies say they responded to Cascades Plant on Airbase Road on August 4th. $15,000 of paper products were stolen. After an investigation, Scotland County Detectives arrested and charged...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Person
Bobby Lee
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Ny#Horse Race#Race Track#Free Liberty Church#Smooth#Yonkers Ny Raceway#Bradford Tree Service
randolphnewsnow.com

No One Injured in Late Night Asheboro House Fire

ASHEBORO N.C. – No one was injured, and four animals were rescued during a house fire in Asheboro early this morning. At around 2:39 am this morning the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a home on S Main St near Maraduke Cir, after 911 callers reported flames shooting from the roof of a home.
ASHEBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Three Moore County residents win lottery in less than a month

Three people who live in Moore County have each won the lottery in less than a month’s time. The latest to win is Brian Marks. Marks, of Cameron, took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Marks’ $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
cbs17

1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy