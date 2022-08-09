Jane C. Ivey (December 27, 1936- August 9, 2022) passed away peacefully in Pinehurst, NC on August 9th. Jane grew up in Raeford, NC. She attended Hoke County High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked for many years at McCain Correctional Hospital as Assistant Personnel Manager. In retirement Jane and her husband, Dalton, indulged their hobby and avocations in designing and maintaining many beautiful gardens at their home. They enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO