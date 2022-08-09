Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
2 dead, 2 children among 3 others injured in head-on Harnett County crash, trooper says
OLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults died and two children were among three people injured in a head-on wreck early Thursday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. along Olivia Road near Underwood Drive, which is about three miles south of Sanford just inside Harnett County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Obituary for Jerry Chandler Reynolds of Eagle Springs
Jerry Chandler Reynolds, 86, of Eagle Springs passed away on August 8, 2022 at his residence. Jerry was born on July 17, 1936 in Eagle Springs, one of three children to the late Marvin and Martha Hogan Reynolds. Jerry graduated from West End High School in 1954. He thoroughly enjoyed...
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
Obituary for Jane C. Ivey
Jane C. Ivey (December 27, 1936- August 9, 2022) passed away peacefully in Pinehurst, NC on August 9th. Jane grew up in Raeford, NC. She attended Hoke County High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked for many years at McCain Correctional Hospital as Assistant Personnel Manager. In retirement Jane and her husband, Dalton, indulged their hobby and avocations in designing and maintaining many beautiful gardens at their home. They enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach and the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee.
Are you related? Fayetteville police looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the next of kin for a man and woman who passed away. Joseph W. White, 70, died June 19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. His last known address was in...
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
2 arrested in Scotland County break-in
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a break-in in the Wagram area of Scotland County. Deputies say they responded to Cascades Plant on Airbase Road on August 4th. $15,000 of paper products were stolen. After an investigation, Scotland County Detectives arrested and charged...
2 dead, 3 injured in Harnett County crash
Two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Harnett County.
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old taken from Cary, believed to be with mother in Lexus stolen in Sanford
Cary, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a 5-year-old girl who was taken from Cary after her mother stole a UNC Rex vehicle. Amani Jade Bruce was last seen with her mother Crystal Beatrice Walston. Bruce is 3 feet 8 inches and weighs around 65 pounds....
Deputy shot and injured armed suspect in Asheboro, sheriff's office says
A Randolph County deputy shot and injured an armed man Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s department said they went to a home in Asheboro for a welfare check at about 5 p.m. when a man armed with a gun ran from deputies. The department has not...
Scotland County baseball star undergoes 10 surgeries following boating accident
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Scotland County baseball star has had his lower leg amputated after a boating accident. Parker Byrd committed to East Carolina University before he started high school. This school year was supposed to be his first year as a collegiate baseball player at ECU. Byrd moved into his dorm […]
No One Injured in Late Night Asheboro House Fire
ASHEBORO N.C. – No one was injured, and four animals were rescued during a house fire in Asheboro early this morning. At around 2:39 am this morning the Asheboro Fire Department was dispatched to a home on S Main St near Maraduke Cir, after 911 callers reported flames shooting from the roof of a home.
Three Moore County residents win lottery in less than a month
Three people who live in Moore County have each won the lottery in less than a month’s time. The latest to win is Brian Marks. Marks, of Cameron, took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Marks’ $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four...
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast. A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The payday for...
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
1 dead in I-95 motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 south was closed for about an hour Saturday afternoon after a deadly motorcycle crash north of Fayetteville, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-95 was closed at exit 71, which is Long Branch Road, after a crash around 3 p.m.
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
