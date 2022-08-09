ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs. Chisora

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced a return to boxing and has his sights set on a third bout against fellow Briton Derek Chisora.

Fury said after his win over Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium in April that he was retiring from the sport, but seems to have already changed his mind.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora,” the reigning WBC champion said in a video posted on social media. “I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career.”

Fury beat Chisora twice early in his career, before defeating Wladimir Klitschko in his first world title fight in 2015. He also defeated Wilder twice after their first title bout ended in a split decision draw.

The undefeated Fury also posted a video on Instagram accusing Chisora of “running” from the fight and urging him to sign a contract.

The 38-year-old Chisora replied with his own video telling Fury to “send me the paperwork.”

A fight against Chisora would immediately heighten speculation of a possible unification bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder, or Anthony Joshua. Usyk takes on Joshua on Aug. 20 in Saudi Arabia in a rematch of their fight in London last year.

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England's golden boy Delicious Orie has been touted as the UK's next heavyweight contender after growing up in Russia and sparring with Anthony Joshua... but can the Commonwealth champion win world titles like Tyson Fury and other British legends?

Delicious Orie stole the headlines after coming back from behind to beat India's Sagar Ahlawat and claim the super-heavyweight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Orie had been touted as the next Anthony Joshua long before the tournament in Birmingham got underway, but his recent achievements have seen people draw more similarities than ever between the pair.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Title Fight#Saudi Arabia#Combat#Sports#Wbc#Wbo
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk feels he was ‘30 seconds’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in first fight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he was ‘perhaps 30 seconds or a minute’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight.Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London last September, landing a flurry of punches with the Briton backed up against the ropes just before the final bell sounded.Ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, Usyk was asked how close he believes he was to finishing Joshua during that late onslaught.“Perhaps if there were another 30 seconds or another minute in the 12th round, Anthony would have been knocked down,” the unbeaten Ukrainian told...
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
ESPN

Tyson Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback flirtation

LONDON -- Tyson Fury has decided to "walk away" from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying: "Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I've finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going

JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
COMBAT SPORTS
LADbible

Tyson and John Fury travel to The Mountain's gym in Iceland to confront him, he isn't there

Tyson Fury and his dad John have jetted off to Iceland for an impromptu face off with The Mountain - but unfortunately, he's in Italy. Watch here:. There honestly isn't a dull moment with The Gypsy King. Since defeating Dillian Whyte in April, the heavyweight champion has hung up his gloves, booted a taxi on holiday in France, rocked up topless at a pub in Liverpool and wagered a $1 million bet with Jake Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired. The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April. But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy