Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s

It isn’t a secret that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been a hit with buyers. However, the compact pickup truck’s popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Sales for the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are down, but demand for the Maverick remains high. The Ford Maverick is snatching buyers from well-established customer bases. The … The post The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start

Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan?

Here's a look at Jim Rowan, Volvo's new CEO, including his career history and his plans for Volvo's future in the automotive industry. The post Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?

The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era

The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency

Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS

Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Audi e-tron, Not a Volvo C40 Recharge

One of the market’s best electric luxury SUV options is the 2022 Audi e-tron, but Audi has plenty of competitors in the segment. Another option many EV shoppers consider is the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. So, how does the Volvo stack up against the Audi? Fortunately for Audi, the 2022 Audi e-tron is the better EV, and here are four reasons folks should buy the e-tron over the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.
New Acura Precision Concept Will Preview An Electric Future

The Acura Integra may be a little disappointing in some ways, but the Honda-owned luxury brand has plenty of other exciting tricks up its sleeve. It recently unveiled a special edition inspired by the NSX and is getting ready to take endurance racing by storm with its Le Mans hypercar. As you may know, endurance racing is pivoting toward electrification, so what better time to show off a new EV?
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)

The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
