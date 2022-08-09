Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Honda Just Changed the Game With This 2023 Honda CR-V Standard Feature
The 2023 Honda CR-V comes packed with awesome new standard features. This new standard feature is one for the books. The post Honda Just Changed the Game With This 2023 Honda CR-V Standard Feature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer?
Are you looking for a fully-loaded SUV to drive? Check out what the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum offers. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s
It isn’t a secret that the Ford Maverick pickup truck has been a hit with buyers. However, the compact pickup truck’s popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Sales for the Honda Civic and Toyota RAV4 are down, but demand for the Maverick remains high. The Ford Maverick is snatching buyers from well-established customer bases. The … The post The Ford Maverick Is Snatching Buyers From Honda Civics and Toyota RAV4s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Hyundai is one of the most popular automakers. Which new Hyundai offers a manual transmission? The post What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan?
Here's a look at Jim Rowan, Volvo's new CEO, including his career history and his plans for Volvo's future in the automotive industry. The post Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?
The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
insideevs.com
REE Automotive Debuts P7-B Class 3 Electric Box Truck With AWD, AWS
Israeli EV tech startup REE Automotive has unveiled the P7-B Class 3 electric delivery truck built on its P7 cab chassis and packing its REEcorner all-wheel drive and steer by wire technology. Targeting the growing delivery vehicle market, the P7-B has a box truck configuration with ultra-low flat floor (23...
4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Audi e-tron, Not a Volvo C40 Recharge
One of the market’s best electric luxury SUV options is the 2022 Audi e-tron, but Audi has plenty of competitors in the segment. Another option many EV shoppers consider is the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. So, how does the Volvo stack up against the Audi? Fortunately for Audi, the 2022 Audi e-tron is the better EV, and here are four reasons folks should buy the e-tron over the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Just Became the Perfect RAV4 Prime Alternative
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV is a plug-in hybrid that provides incredible value. The Tucson is among the best plug-in hybrid SUVs on the market. Here’s why this plug-in hybrid SUV just became the best RAV4 Prime alternative. The Toyota RAV4 Prime just got a lot more expensive. Consumers...
New Acura Precision Concept Will Preview An Electric Future
The Acura Integra may be a little disappointing in some ways, but the Honda-owned luxury brand has plenty of other exciting tricks up its sleeve. It recently unveiled a special edition inspired by the NSX and is getting ready to take endurance racing by storm with its Le Mans hypercar. As you may know, endurance racing is pivoting toward electrification, so what better time to show off a new EV?
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)
The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 HR-V: Hi Little Brother!
Check out this 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda HR-V comparison to help you determine which Honda crossover SUV is the best choice for you. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 HR-V: Hi Little Brother! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Newest Toyota Multimedia System is The Infotainment System You Want
The new Toyota Multimedia System is ready to make every ride a better time. Enjoy upgraded connectivity with this system. The post The Newest Toyota Multimedia System is The Infotainment System You Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
