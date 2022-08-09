Read full article on original website
Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 8.5%, moderates tone on future path
MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record 8.5% on Thursday, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as inflation surged to an over two-decade high.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Argentina hikes interest rates to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high
Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation that rose to a 20-year high of 71%, according to new data.
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
Investors are betting there's a 60% chance of a smaller Fed rate hike in September after July inflation cooled
Investors on Wednesday were betting the Fed will dial back on rate hikes next month after July's CPI reading. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 41.5% probability of a September rate increase of 75 basis points, coming down from 68% on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index was lower after July...
Bank of Canada's 'soft landing' scenario hits the rocks in bond market
TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's inverted yield curve is signaling the Bank of Canada may raise interest rates to a level that triggers a recession, placing the central bank in a tough spot as it aims to tame high inflation and engineer a "soft landing" for the economy.
Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak
Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
Bartering increases in Argentina as inflation keeps soaring
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Argentina reported a monthly inflation rate of 7.4% in July, the highest number in two decades for a country where citizens are used to increasing prices. Over the past year, Argentina’s consumer prices have soared a whopping 71%, the INDEC national statistics...
Dollar remains under pressure as traders reassess rate hike bets
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday following a 1% loss the previous day when data showed U.S. inflation was not as hot as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve. read more.
Stronger dollar set for weekly loss as traders adjust rate hike bets
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday but was set for a weekly drop as traders weighed improving U.S. inflation data against comments from Federal Reserve officials who cautioned the battle against rising prices is far from over.
The Last Fed Rate Hike Is Expected To Be In September
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news this week was the Labor Department on Wednesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged at 0% in July, which was much better than economists’ consensus expectation of a 0.2% increase and great news. In the past 12 months, the CPI decelerated from a 9.1% annual pace in June to an 8.5% annual pace in July.
Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.38% to $1,785.3892 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.66% at $1,801.8. "Gold's been lingering near the key...
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks End Mixed As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks ended mixed after giving up early gains as investors digested fresh inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 2.90, or 0.01%, to 4,207.34. The Dow Industrials ended up 27.62, or 0.01%, at 33,337.13. The Nasdaq composite fell 74. 89, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91. Updated at 12:20 pm EST. U.S....
Stocks stumble as caution reigns ahead of U.S. inflation data
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares slipped and the dollar hung off recent highs on Tuesday as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due a day later that will likely yield clues to any further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Fed could approve 100-basis point interest rate hike after jobs shocker, Citi says
The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists led by Andrew Hollenhorst wrote in a Monday analyst note that...
Bitcoin rises 4% to retake $24,000 as investors shift to risk-on ahead of this week's inflation report
Bitcoin on Monday rose above $24,000 for the first time in August. Softening in US bond yields have boosted the cryptocurrency's price. Bitcoin's price has increased in August but is down 50% in 2022. Bitcoin advanced to $24,000 for the first time in August, a move taking place before financial...
US stocks rise and bond yields and oil prices fall as Senate passes Biden's climate and healthcare bill
Stocks opened higher Monday while oil prices slipped and bond yields fell. Senate Democrats passed legislation late Sunday that delivers on climate, healthcare and taxes. Wall Street is awaiting key inflation data due out on Wednesday. US stocks opened higher Monday as bond yields and oil prices fell, while Wall...
