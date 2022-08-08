Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale
BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
News Channel Nebraska
It's infrequent, but pivot system overspray on roads can be a concern
BEATRICE – With continued drought conditions in various stages across the region, law enforcement officials caution producers about the possible hazards from overspray of irrigation water onto roadways. It’s mostly an infrequent occurrence but can present a hazard for traffic suddenly encountering wet pavement or a slick non-hard-surfaced road...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council hears from wind turbine committee
SYRACUSE - Wind Turbine Committee member Ann Boellstorff of Douglas attended the city council meeting to speak on awareness of the wind turbines Otoe County. She said the public needs to be aware of what is happening in western Otoe County. The committee had a booth at the Otoe County fair for three days and took a short survey of those that were willing to participate and in the survey of 350 people there was only one person in favor of the wind turbines.
News Channel Nebraska
Kathy R. Buhr
Kathy R. Buhr, 60 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. She was born on December 9, 1961. Kathy graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Keith Buhr in 2012. Kathy worked in many different roles at Walmart in Beatrice. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Beatrice, Order of the Eastern Star and Relay for Life. Kathy enjoyed crafts, cooking, visiting shut-ins and volunteering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
redoakexpress.com
Battle with the Bulls moving to Farragut
One of the more action-packed, family-friendly events in Fremont County is Battle with the Bulls. For the second year, the event is taking place in Farragut. Jamie Avey, Battle with the Bulls secretary, said the event is a two performance bull riding and bullfighting competition organized by Gold Buckle Production, Inc., a Fremont County non-profit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the ballot in Lincoln this November has hit another snag. According to Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shivley, the group Let Lincoln Vote submitted 11,013 signatures on 633 petition pages from people seeking to put a fairness ordinance on the General Election ballot in November.
News Channel Nebraska
Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
News Channel Nebraska
Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
WOWT
Nebraska Lottery donates record amount
There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 9 hours ago. An help an officer...
Comments / 0