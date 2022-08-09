Read full article on original website
Day 7 observations of Clemson's offense
Clemson continued preparations for the 2022 season this morning at Jervey Meadows with its seventh practice of preseason camp. Here are some observations of the Tigers' offense from the media viewing (...)
Freshman cornerback out for season with injury
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on a freshman cornerback following Wednesday's practice. Swinney said Myles Oliver has a shoulder injury and is out for the year. The Tigers plan to go (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia reportedly loses veteran offensive playmaker to ankle surgery for multiple weeks
Georgia’s offense has lost a veteran playmaker after an ankle injury suffered this week at practice. Arian Smith, a third-year wide receiver, will need surgery to repair the injury and will miss at least the rest of fall camp and likely some time early in the regular season, Seth Emerson of The Athletic reported. Injuries have been an issue for Smith who has missed time the last 2 seasons and has 5 catches in his career for 188 yards.
spartanburgsportsradio.com
2022 High School Football Preview Spartanburg
When Spartanburg hired Mark Hodge to replace Hall of Fame Coach Chris Miller, expectations were, even if not too fair, that he would turn the program around rather quickly. That’s the respect everyone has for Coach Hodge, a 2 time State Championship winner at Chapman. While all Viking fans I spoke with believed it would happen, quietly everyone wondered if it could happen within a couple of years.
Wofford announces Athletic Hall Of Fame class
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Hall of Fame Committee of the Wofford College Terrier Club Board of Directors has announced nine former student-athletes as the 2022 inductees into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Six different sports are represented in the class. The group includes Matthew Aurednik ’17 (men’s soccer), Spencer Collins ’16 (men’s basketball), Eric […]
clemson.edu
Exciting Clemson Home dining options for employees
As the Fall 2022 semester begins, faculty and staff are encouraged to take note of the following updates from Clemson Home:. $5 Fridays will continue being offered for Clemson faculty and staff. McAlister Dining Hall is now The Dish at McAlister and has an updated layout with each station having...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
WYFF4.com
'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize
PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
WJCL
Train derails in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
If you're thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
WYFF4.com
Democrats left off ballot in Upstate congressional race, election officials decide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will not be a Democrat on the ballot in the race for South Carolina's Fourth Congressional District. That's the seat in congress for Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, currently held by Rep. William Timmons. The State Election Commission made the decision Friday afternoon after Ken Hill,...
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
