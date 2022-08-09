Timeline: The Justice Department criminal inquiry into Trump taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Haberman reveals the message Trump tried sending to Garland
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman explains the message former President Donald Trump sent to the Department of Justice through an intermediary in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump. Cheney described her loss as the beginning of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small collection of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the edge of a vast field flanked by mountains and bales of hay. “Our work is far from over,” she said Tuesday evening, evoking Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before ascending to the presidency and preserving the union.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Was Mar-a-Lago search a win for Trump? Chris Cillizza weighs in
CNN’s Chris Cillizza responds to the argument that the FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could help him more than it would hurt him in his potential bid for re-election in 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
'I think these people are going to have egg all over their face': John Dean reacts to right-wing media
John Dean, the White House counsel for former President Richard Nixon, predicts some of Trump’s supporters in the media will “have egg all over their face” when the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents ends.
Watch Republican governor's reaction to GOP attacking FBI over search
Arkansas’ GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Republicans need to pull back on casting judgment on the FBI and support law enforcement following the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill into law at the White House on Tuesday -- marking a major victory for his administration and the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.
'Pretty much BS': Ex-CIA director rebuts Trump's claim about documents
Leon Panetta, who served as Secretary of Defense and CIA director in the Obama administration, rebuts a claim by former President Donald Trump’s allies that a president can declassify whatever documents they choose.
Former prosecutor analyzes why Giuliani was informed he's a target of election probe
Prosecutors in Georgia have told Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.
A three-week drive around Ukraine's front lines taught me this: The tide of the war is unlikely to turn any time soon
There are many observations to be made about Ukraine. But on a recent road trip, one sticks out -- just how vast the country is.
Opinion: Trumpism's unlikely home base
Mar-a-Lago's original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post donated it to the US government as a retreat for presidents and visiting world leaders. Donald Trump buying it and opening a private membership club was not what she had in mind, but in 2017 it became the "Winter White House" and it was the place where last week's drama over missing government records played out.
Mar-a-Lago -- and its owner -- have long caused concerns for US intelligence
Revealing an airstrike over "beautiful" chocolate cake. A trespasser from China carrying flash drives and electronics. Cellphone photos of the "nuclear football" briefcase. And now, classified documents recovered during an FBI search.
