Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the means for a move.
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Inside look at the ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa
That was the exchange between Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) and his father in the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." But for baseball fans, Thursday might bring a mix of both, as the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second installment of the event at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
FOX Sports
Is Jimmy Garoppolo an ideal fit for New York Giants?
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Are the New York Giants a sensible trade destination for the 30-year-old quarterback?. Multiple fights broke out at New York's morning practice on Monday, which included offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, linebackers Tae Crowder and Cam Brown, and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, among others.
Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing off in NFL debut against Ravens
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was thought by some experts (including our own Mark Schofield) to be the best quarterback in the 2022 draft class. But Willis was the third quarterback selected, after Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder, and it was the Tennessee Titans who stole him away with the 86th overall pick in the third round.
Saints Release a Veteran Running Back
New Orleans makes a roster move at running back four days before their preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
FOX Sports
David Helman predicts wins, losses for Dallas Cowboys | THE HERD
David Helman has been covering the Dallas Cowboys for many years, and he joins Colin Cowherd to share his thoughts on how they are preparing for the season. Helman explains his predictions for the Cowboys', and lays out why he has them at all 11-7 record for the 2022 NFL season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns
A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick on Patriots' play-callers: 'We'll figure it out'
The NFL returns in less than a month, and the New England Patriots have yet to name an offensive coordinator for the 2022-23 season. Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after the Patriots' preseason opener loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, in which Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split the offensive playcalling duties.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Will refs' point of emphasis change have a betting impact?
As teams started their preseason games, the NFL released their points of emphasis for this season: illegal contact and clarification about roughing the passer. One of these can really impact games from a betting perspective, so let's talk about it. It’s fun to complain about the officiating on social media,...
FOX Sports
Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson serves longer suspension | THE HERD
Jimmy Garoppolo could have a new home soon. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Cleveland Browns are 'considering acquiring Garoppolo' if Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension is increased, especially for at least a year. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Jimmy G rumors.
Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender
ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
Yardbarker
Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal
The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral
An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.
