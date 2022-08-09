The Goop-ification of Los Angeles continues: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ghost kitchen empire is expanding with a new gluten-free pizza and pasta operation called Goop Superfina, now available for delivery or pickup in Studio City and launching in Santa Monica on August 31. Goop Superfina joins its brethren Goop Kitchen, known for its salads and bowls, and Goop Rotisserie, which offers rotisserie chicken and elevated side dishes. Like the two concepts that came before it, Superfina is headed up on the culinary side by Per Se and the Restaurant at Meadowood alum Kim Floresca.

