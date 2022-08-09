Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Some Big LA Names Just Secretly Opened a Nacho and Margarita Bar in Santa Monica
Hey, Santa Monica: Let’s go. That’s the cry, at least, from the new Vamos Vamos at 2917 Main Street, which is charging ahead with some big culinary names and a lot of margaritas and nacho platters. Vamos Vamos’s surprise opening last night does not mean that the restaurant...
Eater
Old Montreal’s Boris Bistro, a Haven for Gluten-Free Diners, Is Closing on August 20
French-leaning, gluten-free restaurant Boris Bistro is permanently closing on Saturday, August 20 — after 23 years on McGill Street in Old Montreal. Cœliaque Québec, a non-profit whose mission is to support those with celiac disease, shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, August 9. In the post, the foundation’s general manager, Edith Lalanne, thanked restaurant owner Jean-Marc Lebeau for “his audacity, involvement, and commitment to the celiac community.”
Eater
The Best Pasta Shape Is Fusilli Corti Bucati
I’m not sure I ever wondered, back when they existed, what it would feel like to chew on the coils of a telephone cord. But in this mostly wireless world, I can now say I don’t think it would have been that bad: My new favorite pasta shape is essentially a telephone cord, or maybe those no-tie elastic shoelaces, except extruded from gluten. Chewy springs, I’ve learned, make for a particularly great bowl of pasta.
Eater
Four Dishes to Try at Uptown’s New Hand Roll House, Sukeban
A temaki and seafood-driven restaurant from Jacqueline Blanchard, founder of culinary shop Coutelier, opened on Oak Street in late July. The simple, sleek restaurant with 22 seats, 16 of them at the bar, is modeled after a traditional Japanese izakaya and serves a succinct menu of hand rolls, traditional izakaya sides, like Japanese potato salad and ohitashi, and a selection of Japanese whisky, beer, and sake.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eater
Add a Cereal Bar to Atlantic Station’s Lineup of New Restaurants This Fall
A cereal bar joins seafood boil restaurant Angry Crab Shack this fall in a building along Atlantic Drive at Atlantic Station, once home to the Pig and the Pearl barbecue restaurant and raw bar. Billed as a nostalgic breakfast and dessert shop, owned by franchisee Rhonda Jones and her family,...
Eater
Gwyneth Paltrow Goopifies the LA Pizza Game With Gluten-Free Square Pies
The Goop-ification of Los Angeles continues: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ghost kitchen empire is expanding with a new gluten-free pizza and pasta operation called Goop Superfina, now available for delivery or pickup in Studio City and launching in Santa Monica on August 31. Goop Superfina joins its brethren Goop Kitchen, known for its salads and bowls, and Goop Rotisserie, which offers rotisserie chicken and elevated side dishes. Like the two concepts that came before it, Superfina is headed up on the culinary side by Per Se and the Restaurant at Meadowood alum Kim Floresca.
Eater
Award-Winning Boka Is Opening a Japanese Restaurant in Lakeview
Gene Kato built a loyal following at Sumi, his River North restaurant where he roasted veggies and meats over a robota grill. When Sumi closed in 2017, Alinea Group co-founder Nick Kokonas snapped the grill up for use at Michelin-starred Next Restaurant. Kato would eventually follow his grill to the area, finding a nearby home at Momotaro, where he serves as executive chef of Boka Group’s sprawling Japanese restaurant.
Eater
Eat Your Way Down Steinway Street With Eater Critic Robert Sietsema
There are many great grazing thoroughfares in Queens. Flushing’s Main Street comes to mind, and so does Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights and Corona, Hillside in Jamaica, and Ditmars in Astoria. Then, sticking up like a backbone in eastern Astoria, there’s the shopper’s — and eater’s — paradise otherwise known as Steinway Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Westside Doughnut Truck Secures $9 Million for Brick-and-Mortar Expansion
Doughnuts are an indelible part of Angeleno food culture. And while Cambodian-owned shops have dominated the genre for generations, new players are always welcome to join the fray. Hawaii-founded Holey Grail Donuts recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing and is looking to make waves in the Southland with two brick-and-mortar locations. “We anticipate opening our Santa Monica storefront in October 2022 and our Larchmont store in early 2023,” co-founder Nile Dreiling tells Eater via email. Notable investors include skateboard pro Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.
Eater
Shaw’s Daring New Tasting Room Appears Plucked From Peru
Causa, named for Peru’s iconic national dish, sailed into Blagden Alley this week with an ambitious, prix-fixe format that aims to capture the bounty of the South American country in one sitting. The anticipated fine-dining venture makes a fashionably late appearance behind Amazonia, its color-soaked, more casual counterpart that...
Eater
9 Miami Spice Brunch Menus Worthy of a Try
Miami Spice is here, with three-course dining deals at nearly 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. The promotion will run through September 30 and will feature Miami’s favorite meal, brunch, as an enjoyable three-course option for a fixed-price cost of only $28 per person. This year’s list of participants includes a...
Eater
Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Massive Seaport Marketplace Is Now Open
Over eight years ago, chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten met with Saul Scherl, president of the New York tri-state region for the Howard Hughes Corporation, about opening a food destination in what had been the Fulton Street Fish Market in South Street Seaport. Today, the chef and his partners will open a collection of six full-service restaurants, four bars, six counters, retail, and private dining in the entirely overhauled historic Tin Building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Find Hōjicha Mont Blancs and Matcha-Yuzu Tartlets at Montreal’s Newest Pastry Shop
A Japanese-meets-French dessert shop called Pâtisserie TM is now open in the Village. Montrealers can find the spot from home pastry chef Tomomi Murakami on Ontario East, between Atateken and St-Timothée streets. Murakami started Pâtisserie TM as an online shop in January 2021, selling desserts from her Montreal...
Eater
Bangladeshi Street Food Sensation Tong Opens First Permanent Location in Queens
Bangladeshi fuchka street cart phenom Tong is topping off its expansion tear — six outdoor outposts in Queens and the Bronx including two franchises and a Bellerose spot to launch next week — with its first permanent location in Jamaica. The restaurant opened on Friday, July 29, at 153-35B Hillside Avenue, between Parsons Boulevard and 155th Street, with a bigger menu that includes new labor-intensive and time-consuming street foods.
Wedding Professionals And Attendees Are Breaking Down The Cost Of Being In A Bridal Party
Many seem to agree that thousands of dollars is an unreasonable financial commitment for being part of a wedding.
Eater
A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts
For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
Eater
It Happened to Me: I Had a Good Summer at HAGS
Eater NY is chronicling what we’ve loved this summer — a handful of the dishes, drinks, spaces, and people from restaurants that have opened in the past six months. For over a year, I had been hearing so much about HAGS, a highly-anticipated queer and trans-owned fine dining restaurant by chef Telly Justice and sommelier Camille Lindsley. As it turns out, the actual experience of dining at the new East Village spot — which opened in July — actually did feel as joyful as the messaging behind it.
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
Eater
Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood
Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
Comments / 0