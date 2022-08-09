ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolis, IL

Multiple Food Distributions this week in Massac County

There are several opportunities available in Massac County this week for those in need to receive food. The Metropolis distribution for COPE food pantry takes place today (Wednesday) until 3:00 p.m. at 1013 North Ave., Metropolis. On Thursday Brookport COPE food distribution will take place from 9am until Noon at...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
MAYFIELD, KY
City
Metropolis, IL
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
CARBONDALE, IL
Obituaries, August 11, 2022

Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham. He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years...
MURRAY, KY
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort

Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
HERRIN, IL
Part of Blandville Rd. in McCracken Co. closed due to crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A portion of Blandville Road is blocked due to a crash on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they are working a crash in the 8800 block of Blandville Road. They said the road will be closed between the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Harry Statham
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. According to the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
Graves County may see new Hampton Inn

Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday

Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
MAYFIELD, KY
City administrator explains 'environmental fee' on Marion water bills

MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city. Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
MARION, KY
Marion police officer receives award for heroic action

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charleston man...
MARION, IL
Murray boutique heavily damaged by fire

A Murray business suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday morning. Motorists on 12th Street reported thick black smoke coming from the Southern Soul Boutique around 7:30 a.m. The proprietors of the boutique reported on social media that the cause was a "terrible electrical fire." They posted that "the future...
MURRAY, KY
Fulton Police Chief announces retirement

Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell has announced his retirement, following a 44 year career of serving the public. KYTN reports that the Fulton County High School graduate started with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service with the United States Marines. After twenty years, Powell was...
FULTON, KY

