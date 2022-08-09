ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Meet ‘Jett’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In our new PET PICK, meet Jett! This handsome fella is available from the Humane Society Of Greater Kansas City. Adopt or foster today!
northeastnews.net

Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!

The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
mycouriertribune.com

Casi Joy rocks Hot Summer Nights crowd in Smithville

Performing a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" scored Casi Joy an audition for the national TV singing competition The Voice, where she went on to join Team Blake. Here, she performs the song again for a packed audience in Smithville's Courtyard Park during the free concert series Hot Summer Nights.
plattecountylandmark.com

New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County

Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
fox4kc.com

Be Our Guest: Get half off certificates to Pegah’s

SHAWNEE, Kan. — We want you to Be Our Guest at Pegah’s!. Today, you can get $50 in gift certificates to Pegah’s for only $25! These gift certificates are limited and are sure to sell out fast! Be our guest, and go to fox4beourguest.com to buy yours today!
SHAWNEE, KS
fox4kc.com

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: Helianthus Books

KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
KMBC.com

Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Date set for Late Night at the Phog

Fans will soon get to see their defending NCAA championship Jayhawks take the floor at Allen Fieldhouse in the 38th annual Late Night at the Phog.
LAWRENCE, KS

