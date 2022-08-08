Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Advances in Robotic Surgery provide New Benefits for Patients
(ABC4 Utah) Robotics has transformed the field of surgery and offers several benefits for patients and surgeons. Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgery that allows surgeons to operate in relatively less accessible areas of the body and with a magnified view of the surgical field, providing maximum dexterity. “Robotic...
ABC 4
Building equality step by step
Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, and Olivia Jaramillo, Public Outreach Coordinator, join us today to talk about an upcoming gala on August 27th. The gala’s purpose is to raise funds for LGBTQ+ advocacy and unite everyone together in love. Williams speaks about the polarized and often hateful...
ABC 4
The importance of dating married or not
Ever wondered how those power couples keep their relationship thriving? McCall and Collin Hopkins are say the key is to keep dating, married or not married. They share three tips to that can give you more confidence and strengthen your relationships. First, daily check ins. Whether this is through text...
ABC 4
Utah dream home up for grabs to help fund childhood cancer research
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Oakwood Homes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® are breaking new ground in Saratoga Springs for the Inaugural Utah St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace to benefit life-saving childhood cancer research. The groundbreaking is set for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 4
Loud laughter allowed at Wasatch Improv Festival
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Get ready to laugh out loud as the comedy plays out on stage at the 2022 Wasatch Improv Festival in Midvale. The festival is going on now thru Saturday, August 13. The Wasatch Improv Festival is on of the largest gatherings in the country...
ABC 4
Utah’s first organic raw vegan food truck
Ra’Living is Utah’s First Raw, Plant based, and Organic food truck! Not only if everything whole food planet based, but it is also hydrating, nourishing, and delicious! Ra’Living is fully free of refined sugar, cholesterol, soy and anything that doesn’t do the body good. It is also fully gluten free with not a single glutenous item making it the perfect place for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity or intolerance as there is zero risk for cross contamination. Ashley Morales, owner of Ra’ Living Food Truck came to Good Things Utah to educate viewers on her divine nourishment and the benefits of eating raw foods. Started just two months ago, Ra’Living has been a staple food truck at the Provo Farmer’s Market and also sets up shop around Salt Lake, Summit and Utah Counties. Morales operates the food truck with her husband and her four children.
ABC 4
Searching for your dream home? Here are 5 new communities to consider
(Good Things Utah) As the nation’s mortgage rates have nearly doubled since last year, Utah is continuing to show promise for potential homeowners. In a recent article by CNBC, our state was named the most stable housing market in the United States. Though, even before this recognition, Utah has seen a significant rise in new residents coming from out of state.
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Upcoming event at La Caille explores Utah’s most delicious samples and sips
(Good Things Utah) There are few destinations around the Wasatch Front as stunning as La Caille in Sandy. Set just outside of Little Cottonwood Canyon, the French-inspired estate features an award-winning restaurant as well as its quaint Vineyard and Winery. The grapes grown on La Caille grounds are ripened to perfection before then going into any of their delicious signature wines.
Comments / 0