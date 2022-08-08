Ra’Living is Utah’s First Raw, Plant based, and Organic food truck! Not only if everything whole food planet based, but it is also hydrating, nourishing, and delicious! Ra’Living is fully free of refined sugar, cholesterol, soy and anything that doesn’t do the body good. It is also fully gluten free with not a single glutenous item making it the perfect place for anyone with celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity or intolerance as there is zero risk for cross contamination. Ashley Morales, owner of Ra’ Living Food Truck came to Good Things Utah to educate viewers on her divine nourishment and the benefits of eating raw foods. Started just two months ago, Ra’Living has been a staple food truck at the Provo Farmer’s Market and also sets up shop around Salt Lake, Summit and Utah Counties. Morales operates the food truck with her husband and her four children.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO