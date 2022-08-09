ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Tottenham-Chelsea in EPL; Real opens title defense

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Tottenham is seeking just a second victory at Stamford Bridge since the Premier League started in 1992 when it travels across London to play Chelsea in the headline game of the second round. Indeed, the last five meetings between the teams have all been won by Chelsea, which handed out three humbling losses to Tottenham in January. That left Antonio Conte, the Tottenham manager who used to be in charge of Chelsea, to reflect on the distance between his current and old team. Tottenham has improved since than and started the season with a 4-1 win against Southampton. Chelsea opened with a 1-0 win at Everton. Nottingham Forest hosts West Ham in the other game, with both teams seeking a reaction after losing their openers last weekend.
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira tells his players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' ahead of Monday Night's clash with title contenders Liverpool at Anfield

Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace ‘one of the best atmospheres in Europe’ at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira’s fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Gabriel Jesus transforming Arsenal; Erik ten Hag's huge task at Man Utd

Brazilian conditions; Brazilian brilliance. Gabriel Jesus and his international team-mate Gabriel Martinelli were exceptional against Leicester. Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't bad at the back either. As north London sweltered the South Americans sambaed. Two goals and two assists was a stunning contribution from Jesus on his first Premier League start for...
SkySports

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard

Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
SkySports

Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future

Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
SkySports

Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
SkySports

Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
SkySports

Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One

Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
SkySports

Sergio Gomez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says left-back will remain at club once £11m move from Anderlecht goes through

Pep Guardiola says imminent new signing Sergio Gomez will remain with the Manchester City first-team squad and compete for the left-back position this season. City agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Gomez on Thursday, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical and complete the move in the next 24-48 hours.
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports

Erik ten Hag: I'm the man to restore the glory days to Manchester United

Without even a moment's hesitation, Erik ten Hag says with utter certainty: "I'm convinced I'll get it done - I did it everywhere." The new Manchester United manager was responding to a question on how long he needs to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford and his answer had echoes of that which Jurgen Klopp gave in his first press conference after being appointed Liverpool manager seven years ago.
SkySports

Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United considering Stuttgart striker who is keen on move to Old Trafford

Sasa Kalajdzic is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at this summer and sources close to the Stuttgart forward claim he wants to move to Old Trafford. Austria international Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line before the window closes.
