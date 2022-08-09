Read full article on original website
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
MATCHDAY: Tottenham-Chelsea in EPL; Real opens title defense
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Tottenham is seeking just a second victory at Stamford Bridge since the Premier League started in 1992 when it travels across London to play Chelsea in the headline game of the second round. Indeed, the last five meetings between the teams have all been won by Chelsea, which handed out three humbling losses to Tottenham in January. That left Antonio Conte, the Tottenham manager who used to be in charge of Chelsea, to reflect on the distance between his current and old team. Tottenham has improved since than and started the season with a 4-1 win against Southampton. Chelsea opened with a 1-0 win at Everton. Nottingham Forest hosts West Ham in the other game, with both teams seeking a reaction after losing their openers last weekend.
UEFA・
Patrick Vieira tells his players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' ahead of Monday Night's clash with title contenders Liverpool at Anfield
Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace ‘one of the best atmospheres in Europe’ at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira’s fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
Premier League hits & misses: Gabriel Jesus transforming Arsenal; Erik ten Hag's huge task at Man Utd
Brazilian conditions; Brazilian brilliance. Gabriel Jesus and his international team-mate Gabriel Martinelli were exceptional against Leicester. Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't bad at the back either. As north London sweltered the South Americans sambaed. Two goals and two assists was a stunning contribution from Jesus on his first Premier League start for...
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard
Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future
Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland
Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager appears to rule out midfield signing during summer transfer window
Jurgen Klopp believes the solutions to Liverpool’s midfield problems lie within his squad after admitting “it doesn’t look like something will happen” over a summer signing. Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for up to six weeks having limped off with a hamstring injury during their...
Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One
Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
Sergio Gomez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says left-back will remain at club once £11m move from Anderlecht goes through
Pep Guardiola says imminent new signing Sergio Gomez will remain with the Manchester City first-team squad and compete for the left-back position this season. City agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Gomez on Thursday, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical and complete the move in the next 24-48 hours.
Cesar Azpilicueta exclusive interview: Chelsea captain discusses his new contract and Antonio Conte's Tottenham
It’s been six months of near-total change at Chelsea – and Cesar Azpilicueta was nearly part of it. New owners, new recruitment methods - and the Blues almost had to find a new captain too. Azpilicueta informed Chelsea in February that - after nearly 10 years at the club - he wanted a new challenge.
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
Erik ten Hag: I'm the man to restore the glory days to Manchester United
Without even a moment's hesitation, Erik ten Hag says with utter certainty: "I'm convinced I'll get it done - I did it everywhere." The new Manchester United manager was responding to a question on how long he needs to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford and his answer had echoes of that which Jurgen Klopp gave in his first press conference after being appointed Liverpool manager seven years ago.
West Ham fans to throw fake bank notes at Jesse Lingard at Nottingham Forest game - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Enraged West Ham fans will throw bank notes at Jesse Lingard after he snubbed them for Nottingham Forest when the two sides meet at the City Ground this weekend. West Ham are not interested in signing the unwanted Barcelona...
Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United considering Stuttgart striker who is keen on move to Old Trafford
Sasa Kalajdzic is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at this summer and sources close to the Stuttgart forward claim he wants to move to Old Trafford. Austria international Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line before the window closes.
Fantasy Premier League 22/23: Gameweek 2 tips and advice from experts
With the new Premier League season under way, Sky Sports News has launched a weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our second column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have ten top 10k finishes...
Danny McGuire says he doesn't feel a connection to Leeds any longer as Hull KR prepare for Rhinos visit
As one of the Rhinos' greatest-ever players, McGuire knows what it means to represent the blue and amber, having won eight Grand Finals with the Yorkshire club over his 16 years at Headingley. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. But now, after being part...
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester: Gabriel Jesus scores his first two Gunners goals as Mikel Arteta's men make it two Premier League wins from two
Mikel Arteta described his new signing Gabriel Jesus as a "real threat" after the Brazilian turned in a red-hot performance, scoring his first two competitive goals for Arsenal and then coming up with two assists in a dramatic 4-2 win over Leicester on a sweltering afternoon at Emirates Stadium. The...
