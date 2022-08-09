Read full article on original website
WTVC
'A piece of the pie:' Supply chain, employment issues discussed at Cleveland factory expo
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — How can a typical factory worker survive the changes in technology and challenges with the current supply chain issues?. That was the focus at the Smart Factories Expo in Cleveland Thursday. It is the largest congregation of manufacturers to ever occur within the area. The "Smart...
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
WTVC
New Lookouts stadium in Chattanooga: What are the next steps?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another hurdle passed Tuesday night for the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the planned future sight of businesses and housing in South Chattanooga. Chattanooga’s City Council voted Tuesday to create a private-public partnership. That partnership will oversee a $350 million development with a...
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
WTVC
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
WDEF
Erlanger Privatization to be Complete in 2024
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County is moving ahead with the plan to transition Erlanger Medical Center from a public entity to a private non-profit. The move has been in the works for Several Months, and, according to Mayor Jim Coppinger, is intended to make Erlanger a more competitive hospital.
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group: How to achieve a secure retirement
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes discusses how to achieve a secure retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management
(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans
Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
WTVC
Learn about Green Spaces' Empower program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wayne Brown talks about Green Spaces’ Empower program, which teaches low-cost and no-cost ways for people to reduce their energy use at home and therefore reduce their energy bills. Stay connected with Green Spaces. (423) 648-0963. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
WDEF
More To The Story: Vision of Mercy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
beckersspine.com
Tennessee medical center adds orthopedic surgical robot
Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., has added an orthopedic surgical robot to its team, expanding its robotic surgery program, The Chattanoogan reported Aug. 11. The robot will allow surgeons to operate with more precision, and real-time accuracy. "The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee replacement allows surgeons to use...
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 11th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tim Siniard reports: A pretrial status conference for a 41-year-old Cleveland man arrested and indicted on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was rescheduled during a proceeding held in a Washington federal court on August 10th.
WTVC
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
Tish Gailmard talks about how the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp announces transition team
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp (R) has announced who will help him on his transition team. Voters chose Wamp in last week's Hamilton County general election, making him the youngest person ever to hold the office. Voters also picked Wamp's sister, Coty Wamp, to be Hamilton County's first female district attorney.
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Paddlefest Comes To The Tennessee River On August 27th
Join Outdoor Chattanooga and community partners on Aug. 27 for a free community paddling event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Chattanooga’s waterfront along the Tennessee River from the Tennessee Riverpark boat ramp to Ross’ Landing. Chattanooga Paddlefest is an organized, recreational people-powered paddle event to celebrate...
