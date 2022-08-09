ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

New Lookouts stadium in Chattanooga: What are the next steps?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Another hurdle passed Tuesday night for the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the planned future sight of businesses and housing in South Chattanooga. Chattanooga’s City Council voted Tuesday to create a private-public partnership. That partnership will oversee a $350 million development with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials plan to make the news official at a news conference on Friday. A release says the money comes from a grant by the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WDEF

Erlanger Privatization to be Complete in 2024

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County is moving ahead with the plan to transition Erlanger Medical Center from a public entity to a private non-profit. The move has been in the works for Several Months, and, according to Mayor Jim Coppinger, is intended to make Erlanger a more competitive hospital.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Government Technology

Chattanooga, Tenn., Nets $4.57M Grant for EV Management

(TNS) — Chattanooga was awarded a $4.57 million federal grant Wednesday for an integrated, smart transportation management system for electric vehicles so drivers can find charging stations. Mina Sartipi — director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, one of the city's partners in the project — said...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans

Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Learn about Green Spaces' Empower program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Wayne Brown talks about Green Spaces’ Empower program, which teaches low-cost and no-cost ways for people to reduce their energy use at home and therefore reduce their energy bills. Stay connected with Green Spaces. (423) 648-0963. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

More To The Story: Vision of Mercy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
beckersspine.com

Tennessee medical center adds orthopedic surgical robot

Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., has added an orthopedic surgical robot to its team, expanding its robotic surgery program, The Chattanoogan reported Aug. 11. The robot will allow surgeons to operate with more precision, and real-time accuracy. "The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for total knee replacement allows surgeons to use...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, August 11th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Tim Siniard reports: A pretrial status conference for a 41-year-old Cleveland man arrested and indicted on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was rescheduled during a proceeding held in a Washington federal court on August 10th.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

Tish Gailmard talks about how the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a nonprofit arboretum, botanical garden, nature center and historical site located at 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Stay connected with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp announces transition team

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor-elect Weston Wamp (R) has announced who will help him on his transition team. Voters chose Wamp in last week's Hamilton County general election, making him the youngest person ever to hold the office. Voters also picked Wamp's sister, Coty Wamp, to be Hamilton County's first female district attorney.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Paddlefest Comes To The Tennessee River On August 27th

Join Outdoor Chattanooga and community partners on Aug. 27 for a free community paddling event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Chattanooga’s waterfront along the Tennessee River from the Tennessee Riverpark boat ramp to Ross’ Landing. Chattanooga Paddlefest is an organized, recreational people-powered paddle event to celebrate...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

