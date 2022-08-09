Read full article on original website
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Love Sweets? This Local Colorado Cookie Shop Is a Must Try
If sweets are your thing, this local Colorado cookie shop should be at the top of your list the next time you're hankering for a tasty sweet treat. These cookies look unreal. A Must Try Delicious Local Cookie Shop In Colorado. Not all people, but most people have that occasional...
A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch
Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
A New, Healthy, Fast-Casual Restaurant is Coming to Fort Collins This Summer
It can be hard to eat clean in Fort Collins. You'll find pizza, sandwiches, fried food, and dessert on nearly every corner. We aren't knocking these options — in fact, we love them — but a healthy eatery in the Choice City is always welcome. Thankfully, we're getting one.
100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown
It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Future of A/C in Colorado: Hotter summers put bigger spotlight on A/C need
As residents in a Denver condominium struggle with no working A/C, about 30% of homes in Denver are also without it. Experts say it's time for change.
Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans
LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Alpha Center Provides No-Cost, No Judgment Services
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. It's important to talk about sexual health; unfortunately, many people are afraid to do that. The Alpha Center aims to remove this fear. Located in Fort Collins, the Christian non-profit provides free services —...
25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now
Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
Colorado “Superwoman” Scales 12 14er’s In Less Than 24 Hours
Climbing just ONE 14'er in a day is enough to call for a break and a snack and something that depending on your fitness level and skill level can be felt by your body for a day or two so for someone to do more than one on the same day is pretty darn impressive.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?
Some of these lucky tickets were sold in the Denver metro area.
Check out Beautiful Instruments at Colorado Custom Guitar Show
It doesn't take much for a guitarist to start drooling over guitars. As a guitarist myself, the minute I walk into a Guitar Center I find myself transported to a new world where I can spend hours on end enjoying myself around the instruments. However, something similar with even pricier...
