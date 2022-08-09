ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

A Colorado Schoolhouse From the 1800s is Now a Luxurious Ranch

Coloradans do a great job of preserving the state's historical past. Many structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries are still standing today, and quite a few of them have been transformed into unique dwellings, businesses, and other hotel-like accomodations. Examples of old structures being preserved for current use...
94.3 The X

100 Years Ago, There Was a 2-Chair Barber Shop in Johnstown

It's hard to to remember what you had for lunch yesterday, let alone businesses that existed over 100 years ago. Johnstown, Colorado, was the vision of Harvey Parish, in the early 1900's. You've probably driven on Parish Avenue in Johnstown; Parish named the town after one of his sons, John. Today, about 10,000-15,000 people live in Johnstown; many, many less lived there back in the 1920's.
99.9 KEKB

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
9NEWS

Casa Bonita renovation: Photos, documents reveal $12 million plans

LAKEWOOD, Colo — As the creators of "South Park" pour millions of dollars into Casa Bonita – the iconic and nostalgic restaurant known for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas – 9NEWS has reviewed hundreds of pages of plans, permits and images that show how much costly work is being done inside and outside.
94.3 The X

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
94.3 The X

25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now

Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
OutThere Colorado

Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?

The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

