ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State Senator Pete Lee charged with felony

By Hugh Johnson
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

Colorado State Senator Sanford Edmund Lee, known as Pete Lee, has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with providing false information as to his residence, a class five felony according to Colorado Law, Howard Black spokesperson with the 4th Judicial District announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lee is currently serving as a state senator in Colorado's 11th district. The Colorado democrat previously served as a member of the state's house of representatives for House District 18.

Lee's first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8 2022.

The State of the Streets: A conversation with Police Chief Pazen

Voice of the Consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

El Paso County grand jury indictment shows two charges against state Sen. Pete Lee

An Aug. 3 El Paso County grand jury indictment charging state Sen. Pete Lee with falsifying residency information pertains to votes he cast in El Paso County elections in 2019 and 2020. The indictment contains two counts: a violation of CRS 1-13-709.5, which says any person who votes by knowingly giving false information regarding the elector's place of present residence commits a class 5 felony. The second count is redacted. ...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Colorado implements protections against 'predatory' towing, including 24-hour notice

Several regulations to protect Coloradans from what many consider to be "predatory" towing practices took effect on Wednesday, thanks to a new state law passed in June. The so-called “towing bill of rights” makes several changes, such as mandating that towing companies provide a 24-hour notice before towing vehicles located on residential properties. Other major changes include the following requirements for towing companies: Release a vehicle for free at the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado schools should take 'layered' approach to COVID-19 prevention, state says

Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community. The guidance, drafted and released by the state Department of Public Health and Environment, seeks to keep schools open and in person as much as possible and is a continuation of state policy of guiding, not steering, COVID-19 mitigation. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#House Of Representatives#Colorado House#Politics Courts#Politics State#Colorado Law#Democrat#Coloradans
The Denver Gazette

Colorado contest allows high schoolers to design state’s next ‘I Voted’ sticker

The digital “I Voted” sticker to be sent to Colorado voters this November will be designed by a local high school student. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office launched the sticker design contest Monday, allowing all high schoolers in the state to submit a design for the sticker that will be digitally sent to all mail-in voters, as well as featured on the office’s website, media channels, press releases and voter turnout campaigns.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado's economy continues to outshine nation's — but worries persist

While Colorado’s economy continues to outshine many other states, and the national economy itself, business leaders' confidence continues its decline “sharply into bear territory,” according to the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report for the second quarter. The report is prepared by the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds Business Research Division with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The number of new-business filings, 39,464 in the second quarter, was up...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Denver Gazette

Central 70 construction company blames faulty drain system for floods

An automatic pump system that was supposed to drain large amounts of water from Colorado’s state-of-the-art Central 70 highway corridor failed Sunday night, trapping dozens of drivers in their cars during a flash flood. Denver firefighters rescued 29 people, 11 of whom were stranded along the reworked two-mile stretch of highway. No one was injured. When engineers noticed that water was rising at Brighton Boulevard and York Street off Interstate...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches

Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
PALISADE, CO
The Denver Gazette

9News meteorologist 'keeps it real' sharing her experience with skin cancer

For 29 years, seven-time Emmy Award-winning 9News Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine has enjoyed the challenge of forecasting Colorado weather. She said that given the number of people who live an active, outdoor lifestyle, weather forecasts in the state are important. And they can be a matter of life and death. "I love the challenge of trying to forecast and communicate that information to people so they can make good decisions...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy