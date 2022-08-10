State Senator Pete Lee charged with felony

Colorado State Senator Sanford Edmund Lee, known as Pete Lee, has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with providing false information as to his residence, a class five felony according to Colorado Law, Howard Black spokesperson with the 4th Judicial District announced Tuesday afternoon.

Lee is currently serving as a state senator in Colorado's 11th district. The Colorado democrat previously served as a member of the state's house of representatives for House District 18.

Lee's first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8 2022.

