foxillinois.com
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
foxillinois.com
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
foxillinois.com
Large, illegal party problems in Iroquois County
WATSEKA, Ill. (WICS) — The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department is issuing a warning against large parties where underage drinking is happening. The warning comes after deputies have broken up illegal parties over the past several weeks. One of the parties happened Saturday, Aug. 6. The sheriff's office received information...
foxillinois.com
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
foxillinois.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
Sheriff’s Office hosts Back-to-School Barbecue
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office held its Back-to-School Barbecue over the weekend. Free food and entertainment were provided, but the main purpose of the event was to hand out school supplies to children. The sheriff and deputies collected donations from the community ahead of the event. That included items like colored […]
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
foxillinois.com
DREAAM back to school shoe drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — DREAAM House is holding a back-to-school shoe drive for the entire community. The local non-profit organization works with boys and young men by providing resources and mentoring from a young age. The goal of its back-to-school shoe drive is to collect 500 pairs of shoes...
foxillinois.com
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
foxillinois.com
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
foxillinois.com
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
wcsjnews.com
Fairbury Woman Accused of Battering Two Officers
Three felony charges have been filed against a woman accused of striking two officers. Jessica Scherer, 35, of Fairbury was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, a class two felony and Resisting a Police Officer/Causing Injury along with the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, both class four felonies.
foxillinois.com
Man shot at while driving near intersection
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot at Thursday night. Decatur Police say it happened a little after 11 p.m. when the man was driving near the intersection of West Wood Street and South Haworth Avenue. We're told the suspect(s) started firing at the vehicle.
Effingham Radio
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
foxillinois.com
U of I organization accepting unwanted items
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Y.M.C.A is working with the Department of Animal Sciences to decrease trash in the area and save you money. The organizations are accepting unwanted items such as furniture, clothes, and small kitchen appliances in your home for their annual...
