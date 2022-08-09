Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina football enjoyed a deserved off-day on Thursday ahead of this Saturday's first open scrimmage session of the preseason. The team spent much of the morning in treatment and position meetings, reviewing film from the first six practice sessions of fall camp. The afternoon was spent in a team bonding activity as the squad went bowling as a team in Sylva.

