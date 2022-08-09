Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Catamount Football Preseason – Position Preview: Safeties
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina football enjoyed a deserved off-day on Thursday ahead of this Saturday's first open scrimmage session of the preseason. The team spent much of the morning in treatment and position meetings, reviewing film from the first six practice sessions of fall camp. The afternoon was spent in a team bonding activity as the squad went bowling as a team in Sylva.
catamountsports.com
Men’s Basketball Adds RaSheed Jones for 2022-23 Season
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina men's basketball coach Justin Gray today announced the addition of RaSheed Jones for the 2022-23 season. Jones is a 6'6 guard from Marion, Ind. "We are excited to add RaSheed Jones to our family!" said Gray. "RaSheed is someone that fits into who we...
Comments / 0