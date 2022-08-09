Read full article on original website
Related
Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video
Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last. However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…. And this guy crossed that line...
VIDEO: Tornado ripped through Salt Lake City on this day in 1999
Just after noon on a mid-August day in northern Utah, a rare tornado swept through Salt Lake City leaving one person dead and millions of dollars in damage in its wake.
ksl.com
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
Utah Treasure hunt set to return
UTAH (ABC4) – Somebody get Nicolas Cage on the phone because the wildly popular Utah Treasure Hunt is back! Not interested? How about a prize of $20,000 dollars to get your attention? Hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline have once again buried a treasure chest somewhere along the Wasatch Front, a tradition they started […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Utah police arrest man accused of kidnapping Colorado woman, threatening to kill her family
MOAB — A man has been arrested in Utah after police say he kidnapped a Colorado woman and threatened her family members — including children — because he was upset about someone stealing guns and drugs from him. Late Tuesday, a Grand County sheriff's deputy pulled over...
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
KSLTV
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
upr.org
Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock
A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
KSLTV
Flood Watch in effect for southern and western Utah as more storms build
SALT LAKE CITY — Storms geared up in the early afternoon Thursday and created the potential for more heavy rain and possible flooding in southern and western Utah. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the area. “Convection is starting to ramp up across central and southern...
Herald-Journal
Body camera footage shows what happened when a member of the public was dragged out of a Utah Senate hearing
The man who was handcuffed and removed from a Utah Senate hearing on banning vaccine passports in March was given several opportunities to leave voluntarily before Utah Highway Patrol officers dragged him out. That’s according to official reports, witness accounts, and body camera footage obtained through an open records request by The Salt Lake Tribune.
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Increasing moisture with flooding concerns
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for […]
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
Sunflower festivals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
KSLTV
Utah woman plants milkweed to help endangered monarch butterflies survive migration
SALT LAKE CITY — Every spring and summer, monarch butterflies begin migrating to Utah to lay eggs as they journey south. But, less and less are being seen in our state as their numbers drop to endangered levels. One woman has an answer to how we all can help.
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13. Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
Comments / 0