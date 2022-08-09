ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
ABC4

Utah Treasure hunt set to return

UTAH (ABC4) – Somebody get Nicolas Cage on the phone because the wildly popular Utah Treasure Hunt is back! Not interested? How about a prize of $20,000 dollars to get your attention? Hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline have once again buried a treasure chest somewhere along the Wasatch Front, a tradition they started […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#National Parks#Accident#Navajo#Touronsofyellowstone
upr.org

Utah hiker critically-injured by volleyball-sized rock

A Utah hiker was left critically injured after being hit by a volleyball-sized rock last Friday. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hiking in the Hellgate area of Little Cottonwood Canyon where she was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head by a rock. Despite wearing a helmet to protect herself, Liddiard started bleeding heavily after the volleyball-sized rock had fallen an estimated 120 feet.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
ABC4

Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
KSLTV

Flood Watch in effect for southern and western Utah as more storms build

SALT LAKE CITY — Storms geared up in the early afternoon Thursday and created the potential for more heavy rain and possible flooding in southern and western Utah. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the area. “Convection is starting to ramp up across central and southern...
ABC4

Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
ABC4

Increasing moisture with flooding concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah – we are halfway to the weekend! After seeing northern heat and southern storms, we’ll see more coverage of wet weather across the Beehive State on Wednesday as moisture surges northward. Instead of storms mainly being in southwestern Utah and northeast Nevada, we’ll see the chance for […]
ABC4

Sunflower festivals in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
ABC4

Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale.  Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
ABC4

Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13.  Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy