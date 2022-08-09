Read full article on original website
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Family plans vigil at site of deadly LA crash in Windsor Hills
The family of a woman who was killed and burned beyond recognition in last week’s horrific crash in Windsor Hills that also left five other people dead will hold a candlelight vigil at the site Thursday evening. Relatives of Nathesia Lewis, 43, plan to gather at La Brea and...
foxla.com
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
OC moving company apologizes after cameras catch workers apparently dumping furniture in Santa Ana
Cameras caught a moving company worker apparently dumping unwanted furniture in Santa Ana. "I told the guy, 'Don't do this because I got you on camera,' and he just starts laughing."
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.
A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach
A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
getnews.info
The Cal Dental Group now offers affordable, convenient dental care for all the family.
“The Cal Dental Group is located in central Los Angeles so if you are suffering and live in LA and you are asking yourself, “is there a dentist near me?” call the Cal Dental Group. The group serves West Hollywood, Century Park, Wilshire Park, La Brea, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Melrose, Fairfax, Wilshire Center and Downtown Los Angeles.”
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Los Angeles man found stabbed to death on running path, suspect at large, police say
A man was found stabbed to death on a running trail near a river in Los Angeles early Wednesday and police are investigating his death as a homicide. The man’s body was discovered next to the path along the Los Angeles River at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valleyheart Drive in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
iheart.com
Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park
A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
smobserved.com
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
KGET 17
Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
CBS News
Officers fatally shoot dog, arrest three in Wilmington
A dog was fatally shot by police officers on patrol in Wilmington early Thursday morning. The shooting was first reported to have occurred at around 12:50 a.m. as Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolled the area near Hawaiian Avenue and F Street for what they called "crime suppression." Officers came...
