foxla.com

Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach

A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
KGET 17

Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Officers fatally shoot dog, arrest three in Wilmington

A dog was fatally shot by police officers on patrol in Wilmington early Thursday morning. The shooting was first reported to have occurred at around 12:50 a.m. as Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolled the area near Hawaiian Avenue and F Street for what they called "crime suppression." Officers came...
