The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy
This weekend marked the return of one of Central New York's most unique art and cultural institutions, "Shakespeare in the Park," which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Over the last two decades, the program has brought the legendary English playwright's work to life on the stage...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
This Central New York City Has Ranked #1 For Highest Childhood Poverty in USA
I have so many friends who are parents currently and although I am not a parent myself, I know how hard parenting is. It's not something that comes with a handbook, which is often something you hear many say as they embark on the journey of parenthood. You hear scenarios...
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
New: Strong Hearts Buffalo Brings 40+ Milkshake Flavors & Vegan-Style Comfort Food to the West Side
Many of us WNY natives think of Syracuse in terms of college basketball, college football, old college roommates and the State Fair. But Syracuse has a vibrant restaurant scene, and one of the more successful Syracuse restaurants recently opened a second location 150 miles to the east, on Niagara Street in Buffalo.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend
This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare
I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
