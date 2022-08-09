ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Syracuse.com

Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
FL Radio Group

1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Big Frog 104

Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert

Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
96.9 WOUR

See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home

You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare

I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
