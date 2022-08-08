ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA
wanderingweddings.com

Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding

Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Week in Review: Jaime Herrera Beutler, West Seattle Bridge, and Ferries

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Seattle Channel’s Brian Callanan, Seattle Times’ David Kroman, and Puget Sound Business Journal’s Alex Halverson. Six-term U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded defeat to Trump-backed challenger Joe Kent. The MAGA Republican will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the general election. Does the Democrat have a chance?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Alaska State
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
KUOW

Take two for Seattle's social housing initiative

This is going to be the last weekend that backers of Seattle’s social housing initiative can try to gather enough signatures to get on the February 2023 ballot. House Our Neighbors is backing Initiative 135. Supporters initially aimed to have it on the November ballot, but failed to get enough signatures to qualify. Now they’re aiming for the next election in February and are gathering more signatures to make it happen.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Alexie
Person
Timothy Egan
Person
Jonathan Evison
Person
Jess Walter
The Stranger

Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless

On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Lake Washington#Sometimes A Great Notion#Bind#Npr#Indians
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
Fast Casual

El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle

El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KUOW

Seattle considers fixing equity gap in cannabis industry

Seattle officials are trying to fix a glaring problem in the cannabis industry: a lack of Black owners. Mayor Bruce Harrell has put forward a suite of bills to address the issue. They are now up for council consideration. “While these policies alone cannot solve generations of injustice, they are...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Yardbird Lands in Bellevue

No doubt, even in the rainy Pacific Northwest, people are finding more ways to spend time outdoors enjoying their yards, patios, and balconies, thanks to creative design, including covered areas, heaters, and outdoor firepits. Yardbird Seattle is a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand that debuted in Bellevue in July as the...
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy