GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.

