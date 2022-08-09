Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Atoka is buzzing as Reba's Place drives development
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Downtown Atoka is humming with construction as Reba McEntire's new restaurant nears completion and the city moves forward with a master plan project. The country music superstar announced plans for Reba's Place at 319 East Court Street last November. Restaurant manager Garrett Smith said construction is moving along.
KTEN.com
Breathing new life into vacant Sherman storefronts
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – It’s a problem so many Texas cities face: Boarded-up vacant buildings and gutted infrastructure. A father-son construction team is looking to give facelifts to a handful of buildings in Sherman hoping to bring more people into the city. These eyesores can sit untouched for...
KXII.com
Man sentenced for Ardmore shooting that sent woman to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of firing shots into a car back in June has been officially charged. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jamal P James is charged as the gunman in the June 20, 2022 drive-by shooting near 12th Street and Rockford Road in Ardmore.
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020. Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.
KXII.com
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man back in July. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 48-year-old Julie Annette Kawazoe is now charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.
KXII.com
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
KXII.com
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.
KXII.com
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison
Businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
KXII.com
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
madillrecord.net
Two women arrested for Breaking and Entering
Twowomenwerearrested after allegedly squatting at a residence. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Highway 70 regarding individuals who were in a house that was supposed to be vacant. Once officers arrived, they observed a female, later identified as Lisa Maxon, walk from the house...
KXII.com
Garvin County man accused of hitting man in head with hammer
ELMORE CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin county man has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. According to court documents, Clint Hernandez stabbed a man and hit another man in the head with a hammer. It happened in Elmore...
KXII.com
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s life Thursday morning. The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a local farmer being physically assaulted and threatened to be shot and killed by an individual who was armed on Egypt Road.
