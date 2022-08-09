Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Litman: The Mar-a-Lago search could signal the end of another 'long national nightmare'
The FBI's search at Trump's residence constitutes a highly dramatic investigative move against a former president, much more dramatic than anything that occurred during Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client
Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the prisoner swap the Biden administration is negotiating with the Kremlin in order to secure the return of two Americans the administration considers wrongfully detained.
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Mocked For Struggling With Basic Legal Concepts
Twitter users remind the House Judiciary GOP that no one is supposed to be above the law.
Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Arkansas paper tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders there's 'plenty of room' for op-ed after being called out for bias
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (ADG) published an editorial responding to the fierce criticism from GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders over what she alleged was liberal bias in favor of her Democratic opponent. In a piece titled "Plenty of room for good guest columns," the ADG editorial page addressed Sanders directly...
Former NYPD Commissioner says if FBI raid doesn't stop Trump, 'their next move will be assassination'
Following the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted what he thinks will happen next if the raid doesn’t prevent Trump from running for office again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
John Durham requesting 30 subpoenas a serious move, Kash Patel says
Special counsel John Durham means business by requesting 30 subpoenas for testimony in the trial against the man believed to be a key source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier, according to a leading Russiagate investigator.
Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home
Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
Laura Ingraham: We have now learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General Merrick Garland is
Laura Ingraham analyzed how the raid of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago happened because of a document dispute even after Trump's legal team voluntarily met with government investigators on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: Just hours ago, we learned more about just how petty and venal Attorney General...
MSNBC
He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction
Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2