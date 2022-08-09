ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio reveals who will be targeted next after FBI's raid of former President Trump's home

Sen. Marco Rubio showed who he thinks is next to be targeted after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home Tuesday on "Hannity." SEN. RUBIO: I'm telling you the next thing you're going to see here, Sean, because it's the playbook. And that is, they are now going to begin to say, "Oh, these Trump supporters, these Republicans, they're very upset. They're saying very angry things. We think they might be a threat. We think they're radical extremists. Let's start arresting them." … The next step in this process is going to be that people who are supporters of Donald Trump or just conservatives complaining about this … are going to begin to get labeled as potential insurrectionists and are going to begin to get harassed by law enforcement. That's the next step in this playbook, sadly.
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
Fox News

Fox News

